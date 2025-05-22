Tom Cruise’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Has Today

Image Credit: WireImage

Tom Cruise isn’t just one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces—he’s also one of its wealthiest. With a career spanning over four decades, Cruise has turned blockbuster success into a financial empire.

“I make movies for audiences,” he once told Variety. “That’s what I’ve always done, and that’s what I’ll keep doing.”

From high-stakes action roles to smart production deals, Cruise has strategically shaped his path to success. Find out what his net worth is today and how he built his massive fortune below.

How Old Is Tom Cruise Now?

Cruise is 62 years old as of May 2025. Born on July 3, 1962, he continues to defy age by performing his own stunts and maintaining a rigorous fitness regimen.

Cruise recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he plans to keep acting for decades to come, saying, “I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s. Actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s.”

How Many Mission: Impossible Movies Has Tom Cruise Made?

Cruise has starred as Ethan Hunt in all eight Mission: Impossible films:

Mission: Impossible (1996) Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) Mission: Impossible III (2006) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025)

The latest installment, The Final Reckoning, is set to premiere on May 23, 2025. Cruise has hinted that this could be his final appearance as Ethan Hunt, stating, “It’s not called final for nothing.”

What Is Tom Cruise’s Net Worth?

Cruise’s net worth is estimated to be around $600 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Tom Cruise Get Rich?

Cruise built his fortune through a combination of blockbuster roles, savvy business deals, and long-term financial strategy. A key factor in his wealth is his ability to negotiate lucrative backend deals, particularly “first-dollar gross” agreements—meaning he earns a percentage of a film’s profits before the studio even recoups its costs. This structure has made him tens of millions on hits like Mission: Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise also co-founded Cruise/Wagner Productions in 1993, which has produced many of his films and generated billions at the box office. Beyond film, he’s made significant investments in real estate, owning multimillion-dollar properties across the U.S., including in Beverly Hills and Telluride.