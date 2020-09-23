Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Movies Schedule: Candace Cameron Bure’s Holiday Film & More

The holiday season is upon us, and Hallmark Channel will be treating us to so many wonderful Christmas movies this year. Hallmark’s holiday schedule this year is its most diverse yet.

Given how 2020 has been, it’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit. Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas lineup off October 23. A slate of brand-new movies will premiere from October to December.

Hallmark’s 2020 schedule also includes its first film with a storyline about a same-sex couple, starring Jonathan Bennett. “Our holiday table is bigger and more welcoming than ever. This year’s movies reflect our most diverse representation of talent, narratives, and families, including The Christmas House, featuring a storyline about a gay couple looking to adopt their first child, and starring Jonathan Bennett in an ensemble cast,” said Michelle Vicary, EVP, Programming. “Our movies are rooted in warmth and positivity, meaningful connections, family gatherings, and seasonal traditions—a winning formula we hope will bring our millions of viewers much-needed levity and holiday cheer at the end of a tough year.”

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT

October 24

Starring: Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Wedding planner Jessica Perez (Gonzalo) travels to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client and is charmed by the small town during Christmas, as well as the handsome local (Rowe Jr.) helping her.

October 25

Chateau Christmas

Starring: Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

Margot (Patterson), a world-renowned pianist, returns to Chateau Newhaus to spend the holidays with her family and is reunited with an ex (Macfarlane) who helps her rediscover her passion for music.

October 31

Christmas with the Darlings

Starring: Katrina Law and Carlo Marks

Just before the holidays, Jessica Lew (Law) is ending her tenure as the assistant to her wealthy boss to use her recently earned law degree within his company, but offers to help his charming, younger brother (Marks) as he looks after his orphaned nieces and nephew over Christmas.

November 1

One Royal Holiday

Starring: Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, and Tom McGowan

When Anna (Osnes) offers a stranded mother (Clark) and son (Tveit) shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Princehow they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

November 7

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater

Starring: Ashley Williams and Niall Matter

Single mom Maggie (Williams) is facing Christmas alone until Lucas (Matter) crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. Together they overcome Christmas while finding comfort in their growing bond.

November 8

On the 12th Date of Christmas

Starring: Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Two seemingly incompatible game designers team up to create a romantic, city-wide scavenger hunt themed for the “12 Days of Christmas.”

November 14

Christmas in Vienna

Starring: Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

Jess (Drew), a concert violinist whose heart just isn’t in it anymore, goes to Vienna for a performance. While there, she finds the inspiration she has been missing and a new love.

November 15

A Timeless Christmas

Starring: Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill

Charles Whitley (Paevey) travels from 1903 to 2020 where he meets Megan Turner (Cahill), a tour guide at his historic mansion, and experiences a 21st Century Christmas.

November 21

A Nashville Christmas Carol

Starring: Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, KixBrooks, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Vivienne Wake (Schram), a workaholic television producer in charge of a country music Christmas special showcasing newcomer Alexis (Raelynn), never lets personal feelings get in the way of business. On the verge of accepting a job in LA, and with the return of Gavin Chase (Brown), her childhood sweetheart and manager to the special’s headliner, Belinda (Evans), she receives a visit from the ghost of her recently deceased mentor, Marilyn (Judd). Her mentor warns her current path leads to a dark future and has recruited both the Spirit of Christmas Past (Brooks) and the Spirit of Christmas Present (Williams-Paisley) to help her get back on track. The Spirits’ time-jumping adventures force Vivienne to take hold of her life.

November 22

The Christmas House

Starring: Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, and Brad Harder

Working through some difficult decisions, Mitchell family matriarch Phylis (Lawrence) and patriarch Bill (Williams), have summoned their two grown sons –TV star, Mike Mitchell (Buckley) and Brandon Mitchell (Bennett) — home for the holidays. It is their hope that bringing the family together to recreate the Christmas house, will help them find resolution and make a memorable holiday for the entire family and community. As Brandon and his husband Jake (Harder) make the trip home, they are anxiously awaiting a call about the adoption of their first child. Meanwhile, Mike reconnects with Andi (Ayora), his high school sweetheart.

November 24

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn

Starring: Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

Erin (Aytes) is planning the town’s Christmas celebration and must win over firefighter Kevin (Taylor) in order to obtain the beautiful spruce tree from his property for the celebration.

November 25

A Bright and Merry Christmas

Starring: Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas

Two competing TV hosts (Sweeney and Blucas) are sent to a festive small town over Christmas. While pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they discover that there’s more to each other than they thought.

November 26

Five Star Christmas

Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster

After moving back to her hometown, Lisa (Lenz) plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic (Webster) but ends up falling for him, not knowing he is the real critic.

November 27

Christmas by Starlight

Starring: Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell

Annie (Sustad), a lawyer, must help her loved ones this holiday season. Her family’s restaurant, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition. The heir to the development firm responsible, William (Campbell), makes her an unlikely proposition: he’ll spare the café if Annie spends the week “appearing” as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes.

November 28

Christmas Waltz

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church

After Avery’s (Chabert) storybook Christmas wedding is canceled unexpectedly, dance instructor Roman (Kemp) helps her rebuild her dreams.

November 29

If I Only Had Christmas

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie

At Christmas, a cheerful publicist (Bure) teams up with a cynical business owner (Christie) and his team to help a charity in need.

December 5

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayonne, and Barbara Niven.

As Michelle’s (Peete) wedding approaches, Hannah (Bernard) steps up to help finish the launch of the new Evergreen museum while questioning her relationship and future with Elliot (Cayonne).

December 6

Christmas She Wrote

Starring: Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal

When Kayleigh (McKellar), a romance writer, has her column canceled right before Christmas, she heads home to reconnect with her family. Kayleigh gets an unexpected visit from the man (Neal) who canceled her column who fights not only to bring her back to the publisher but also for her heart.

December 12

Cross Country Christmas

Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt

Former classmates Lina (Cook) and Max (Holt) are traveling home for the holidays, until a storm hits and they have to work together to make it home in time, no matter the mode of transportation.

December 13

Christmas Comes Twice

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier

Emily (Mowry-Housley) is a top newscaster who has achieved her career dreams but still has regrets about the guy (Xavier) who got away five years earlier. When the Christmas carnival comes to town, a ride around the carousel takes her magically back in time to the carnival five years before…giving her a second chance at love before she must return to Christmas present.

December 19

Christmas Carousel

Starring: Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe

When Lila (Boston) is hired by the Royal Family of Marcadia to repair a carousel, she must work with the Prince (Bledsoe) to complete it by Christmas.

December 20

Love, Lights, Hanukkah!

Starring: Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, and Marilu Henner

As Christina (Kirshner) prepares her restaurant for its busiest time of year, she gets back a DNA test revealing that she’s Jewish. The discovery leads her to a new family and an unlikely romance over eight nights.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas

All premieres are at 9 p.m. ET/PT



October 24

Christmas Tree Lane

Starring: Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn, and Briana Price

Music store owner Meg (Witt) spearheads the community effort to save the Christmas Tree Lane shopping district from demolition. As she finds herself falling for Nate (Walker), a recent acquaintance, she’s thrown when she learns his surprising tie to the developer.

October 25

Deliver by Christmas

Starring: Alvina August and Eion Bailey

Bakery owner Molly (August) meets Josh (Bailey), a widower who recently moved to town with his young son, but she is also charmed by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person and she doesn’t realize that they’re the same man.

October 31

Cranberry Christmas

Starring: Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

A separated couple (DeLoach and Ayres) feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival –and their business. But what will the future hold for them when rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities?

November 1

Holly & Ivy

Starring: Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols

When Melody’s (Parrish) neighbor, Nina (Nichols), learns that her illness has returned, Melody promises to keep Nina’s kids, Holly & Ivy, together. To adopt the children, she must renovate her new fixer-upper, which she does with the help of contractor Adam (Jordan).

November 7

The Christmas Ring

Starring: Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay

A reporter (Contractor) searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring. With the help of the ring’s owner’s grandson (Alpay), they learn the legacy his grandparent’s left behind.

November 8

The Christmas Bow

Starring: Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist (Micarelli) reconnects with an old family friend (Rady), who helps her heal and find love during the holidays.

November 14

Meet Me at Christmas

Starring: Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin

When Joan’s (Bell) son’s wedding planner unexpectedly quits, she must coordinate his Christmas Eve wedding with the help of Beau(Deklin), the bride’s uncle. As they work alongside each other they discover their fates and pasts are intertwined.

November 15

The Christmas Doctor

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes

A week before Christmas, Dr. Alicia Wright (Peete) is offered an assignment away from home. A mysterious man (Holmes) from her past journeys to find her before Christmas and brings with him a revelation that could change Alicia’s life forever.

November 21

A Little Christmas Charm

Starring: Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny

Holly (Greene), a jewelry designer finds a lost charm bracelet and teams up with investigative reporter Greg (Penny) in hopes of finding the owner and returning it by Christmas Eve.

November 22

The Angel Tree

Starring: Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant

A writer (Wagner) seeks the identity of the person who helps grant wishes that are placed upon the angel tree, and in the process, reconnects with her childhood friend (Bryant).

November 28

USS Christmas

Starring: Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, and Barbara Niven

Maddie (Lilley), a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.

December 5

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (From executive producer Blake Shelton)

Starring: Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar

Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. With the help of the owner Ben(Huszar), Sarah (Chabert) discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever.

December 6

A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances

Starring: Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page

After 15 years, Pat (Page) moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and through a series of coincidences, or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart, Margie (D’Orsay), at Christmas.

December 12

A Glenbrooke Christmas

Starring: Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo

As Christmas nears, heiress Jessica Morgan (Reeser) seizes what seems like her last chance to experience a relaxed Christmas and heads off to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she meets a handsome fireman (Cupo).

December 13

Christmas Homecoming

Starring: Taylor Cole and Steve Lund

When a mysterious key and a holiday riddle arrive on their doorsteps, Kate (Cole)and Kevin (Lund) embark on a Christmas romance adventure they’ll never forget.

December 19

Swept Up by Christmas

Starring: An antique seller and a cleaner clash over how to downsize a magnificent estate right before Christmas. As the two uncover the house’s treasures, they find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with his own Christmases past.

December 20

Project Christmas Wish

For years Lucy has played Santa to her small town’s community by making their holiday wishes come true. But when Lucy grants a little girl’s wish for a Christmas like she used to have with her Mom, she unexpectedly finds her own wishes coming true in life and love.

The Daytime Emmy-nominated series Home & Family will also have holiday-centric episodes. You can also keep the Christmas cheer going by tuning in to Hallmark Channel Radio and Hallmark Channels’ Bubbly Sesh Podcast.