Hallmark Christmas Movies 2020 Lineup: The Films & Stars Bringing The Holiday Cheer This Year

Christmastime will be here before you know it. Hallmark has revealed a list of new holiday movies that will premiere later this year. The lineup includes movies starring your Hallmark faves.

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas will premiere on Oct. 23 with 23-all-new original films. Celebrities like Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Janel Parrish, Sarah Drew, and more will be starring in the new holiday films. Hallmark Movie & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas will feature 17 all-new original movies and will kick off Oct. 23 as well.

Hallmark Channel’s Fall Harvest will include the debut of Country at Heart on Oct. 3 and Neverbrides on Oct. 10. The 10th Anniversary Edition of American Humane Hero Dog Awards Show will air on Oct. 19. Here’s the latest information we have on Hallmark’s 2020 Christmas movies.

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2020

*A Royal Holiday, starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown and Victoria Clark

*Jingle Bell Bride, starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe

*A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn, starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

*If I Only Had Christmas, starring Candace Cameron Bure

*Deliver by Christmas, starring Alvina August and Eion Bailey

*On the 12th Date of Christmas, starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

*Christmas Waltz, starring Lacey Chabert

*Christmas in Vienna, starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

*Christmas in Evergreen 4, starring Rukiya Bernard and Holly Robinson Peete

*Chateau Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

*Cross Country Christmas, starring Rachael Leigh Cook

*Christmas Carnival, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley

*When Calls the Heart Christmas 2020, starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, and Martin Cummins

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas

*Christmas Tree Lane, starring Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker

*Holly & Ivy, starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols

*The Christmas Bow, starring Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

*Cranberry Christmas, starring Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

*Christmas Doctor, starring Holly Robinson Peete

In addition, Hallmark Channel’s hit shows will be returning for new seasons in 2021. When Calls The Heart will soon go into production on season 8. Good Witch has been renewed for season 7, and Chesapeake Shores will return for season 5.