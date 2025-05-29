Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Rhode Founder Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images for Vogue

Hailey Bieber isn’t just known for her modeling career or her marriage to Justin Bieber—she’s made a name for herself in the beauty world, too. Since launching Rhode in 2022, the 28-year-old has turned the skincare brand into a major success. After selling a big stake in the company in a billion-dollar deal, her net worth has skyrocketed.

“When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally,” Hailey posted on Instagram on May 28, 2025. “So, today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode.”

How Did Hailey Bieber Build Her Wealth?

Hailey’s journey to financial success began with her modeling career, where she worked with brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger. She later expanded her portfolio through brand endorsements and collaborations. In 2022, she launched her skincare brand, Rhode, which quickly gained popularity among Gen Z consumers.

What Is Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth?

As of May 2025, Hailey’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Justin Bieber’s Net Worth?

Justin’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be between $200 million and $300 million, according to multiple outlets.

How Much Is Rhode Beauty Worth?

Rhode Beauty was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in May 2025 for a total deal value of up to $1 billion. The acquisition consisted of $600 million in cash, $200 million in e.l.f. stock, and an additional $200 million in performance-based earnouts over three years. At the time of the sale, Rhode had achieved $212 million in net sales for the year ending March 31, 2025.

Hailey, who is Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation for the brand, retained a 51% ownership stake in Rhode, potentially earning her over $500 million before taxes.

In her social media post, she wrote, ” I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand. I feel invigorated, excited and more ready than ever to step into an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Innovation of rhode as well as strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.”