12 Times Hailey Baldwin Showed Off Her Toned Abs In Tiny Crop Tops

Hailey Baldwin knows how to rock a crop top! We’ve rounded up 12 of the model’s best ab-baring looks.

The temperatures have risen across the United States which means we’re all trying to find ways to cool down. One of the easiest ways to beat the heat is by wearing crop tops. Plenty of our favorite trendsetters have already started cracking out these shorter shirts, including Hailey Baldwin, who never ceases to disappoint us with her killer style. In honor of her amazing ab-baring abilities, we’ve decided to round up some of Hailey’s best crop top looks ever.

The Drop The Mic emcee, 22, practically turned a West Hollywood street into her own personal runway on June 7 when she stepped out rocking a tiny khaki crop top. The shirt basically looked like a tiny version of those shirts your grandfather wears to play golf, so it’s actually incredibly impressive that she made the top look so chic. She paired it with brown high-waisted pants, white sneakers and a black baseball cap for her hangout with a friend at the 40 Love bar.

This isn’t Hailey’s only cropped look, though. Justin Bieber‘s wife flashed her toned abs in a white crop top and jeans when she hosted the Levi’s 501 Day with Heron Preston in Los Angeles on May 18. She topped off her edgy look with a studded leather jacket and open toed heels.

Clearly the supermodel knows what she’s doing when it comes to baring her abs in crop tops. Head up to the gallery above to see even more of Hailey’s best crop top looks of all-time!