Gallery
21 Times Hailey Baldwin Showed Off Her Toned Abs In Tiny Crop Tops

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Hailey Bieber leaving a dance class Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Aug 2019 Wearing Chanel
New York, NY - Hailey Bieber looks striking in a blue matching outfit while out to Sunday brunch with family during New York Fashion Week. 8 SEPTEMBER 2019
Hailey Baldwin dons a stylish outfit heading to Soho House with BFF stylist Maeve Reilly. 23 Aug 2019
Hailey Baldwin dons a stylish outfit heading to Soho House with BFF stylist Maeve Reilly. 23 Aug 2019 Pictured: Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA487629_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Hailey Baldwin knows how to rock a crop top! We’ve rounded up 21 of the model’s best ab-baring looks.

Hailey Baldwin never ceases to disappoint us with her killer style. One of the best trends that she’s mastered is the crop top. From feminine, frilly shirts to athletic sports bra-inspired silhouettes, Hailey has slayed in tons of amazing cropped outfits. In honor of her amazing ab-baring abilities, we’ve decided to round up some of Hailey’s best crop top looks ever.

The Drop The Mic emcee, 22, practically turned a West Hollywood street into her own personal runway on June 7 when she stepped out rocking a tiny khaki crop top. The shirt basically looked like a tiny version of those shirts your grandfather wears to play golf, so it’s actually incredibly impressive that she made the top look so chic. She paired it with brown high-waisted pants, white sneakers and a black baseball cap for her hangout with a friend at the 40 Love bar.

This isn’t Hailey’s only cropped look, though. Justin Bieber‘s wife flashed her toned abs in a white crop top and jeans when she hosted the Levi’s 501 Day with Heron Preston in Los Angeles on May 18. She topped off her edgy look with a studded leather jacket and open toed heels.

We also loved the blue Kenzo look she wore on Sept. 8. The outfit consisted of the printed crop top with ruched sleeves and matching high-waisted, Aztec print pants. She finished off the outfit with a purple handbag, a pair of white Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps, and pretty jewelry by Jennifer Meyer. Clearly the supermodel knows what she’s doing when it comes to baring her abs in crop tops. Head up to the gallery above to see even more of Hailey’s best crop top looks of all-time!