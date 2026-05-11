Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen’s Baby Girl: Her Possible Name & All Updates So Far on Their Daughter

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are officially parents to a baby girl! The couple announced the news in a Substack post on April 2, 2026, affectionately titled, “Special Delivery.” Fans of the Buffalo Bills QB and the actress were, of course, overjoyed for them and wondered when they would learn more about the pair’s first child.

Learn everything we know so far about Josh and Hailee’s first baby here.

When Did Hailee Steinfeld Have Her & Josh Allen’s Baby?

Hailee and Josh announced the birth of their daughter on April 2, 2026. It’s unclear when exactly Hailee went into labor.

“Our baby girl has arrived!!” the spouses wrote in their announcement. “We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes. Love, Hailee and Josh.”

What Is Hailee & Josh’s Daughter’s Name?

Hailee and Josh have not publicly announced the name of their baby girl yet. However, the True Grit actress may have hinted at a possible moniker in a past “Beau Society” newsletter post while sharing a 2025 roundup with an image of a baby onesie with “Baby Beau” embroidered on it.

“This past year — this holiday season included — has brought milestones, growth, and moments that have reshaped me in ways I’m still processing,” Hailee wrote in the post. “Not all of them were loud or public, but they felt meaningful. When I think back on this year, the details blur, but the overall feeling doesn’t. It’s steadiness. A sense that I’m standing exactly where I’m meant to be.”

The Sinners star went on to note that she’s “become more intentional about choosing what actually feels right” over the past year and revealed that she’s been “asking questions that don’t necessarily require answers or actions right away, but invite clarity over time.”

What Have Josh & Hailee Said About Having Kids?

While they prefer to keep their relationship private, Josh opened up about his road to fatherhood alongside his wife during a January 2026 press conference.

“I’ve got siblings that have kids, and I’ve got a lot of friends who have kids. I don’t know if you can plan too far in advance,” the Bills player pointed out. “I’m very much looking forward to that with my wife of becoming a dad. It’s something that I will take with great pride, and we’re going to have to figure out things on the go just like anything else.”