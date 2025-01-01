Grocery Stores Open on January 1st, New Year’s Day 2025

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

As the new year begins, consumerism never ends. Now that it’s 2025, everyone celebrates New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day their own way. Whether it’s just a day off, a normal work day or a whole day to hang out with family and friends, you might need to go shopping for a few essentials. However, shoppers should be careful this season — the FDA issued multiple food recalls over Christmas, which includes a popular potato chip brand as well as frozen pizza.

Find out what time your local grocery stores and supermarket chains open and close on New Year’s Day.

Target Store Hours on New Year’s Day

Most Target stores will have their normal business hours on January 1, 2025. However, shoppers should check their local Target for each store’s holiday hours.

Costco Hours on New Year’s Day

According to its website, Costco will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Walmart Hours on New Year’s Day

Most Walmart locations are open on January 1, 2025, but you should check your local Walmart for their store hours.

Kroger Hours on New Year’s Day

According to Kroger’s website, most Kroger stores will be open during normal hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but pharmacies will close at 6 p.m. on December 31.

Safeway Hours on New Year’s Day

Per GoBankingRates, Safeway stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on January 1, 2025.

Trader Joe’s Hours on New Year’s Day

All Trader Joe’s stores will be open until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day in observance of the holiday, according to multiple outlets.

Publix New Year’s Day Hours

According to Publix, all of its stores will close at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will have adjusted hours on New Year’s Day.