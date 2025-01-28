Who Is Grant Ellis’ Sister? All About Taylor Ellis

Image Credit: Disney

The love is evident between Grant Ellis and his sister, who came to the series to show her support for her little brother finding the one. His older sister, Taylor Ellis is hopeful that Grant’s future wife is in the Bachelor mansion, and she couldn’t wait to meet the contestants. Now it’s time that we meet her below!

How Many Siblings Does Grant Ellis Have?

Grant only has one sister, Taylor, and she along with his family, are very supportive of his journey. She made a surprise appearance on The Bachelor last night, and the women grew nervous that she was an additional contestant. The women got territorial over Grant, but looking back, The Bachelor told Us Weekly: “We definitely can [forgive them]. I understand their reactions [to] somebody new coming into the house and when they find out it’s my sister, everything goes well.”

Once Taylor announced that she was Grant’s sister, the anxiety left the room. Taylor lovingly showed the women his baby and teen pictures, and she was featured in many of them. The women not only got a glimpse of Grant’s past, but they also witnessed his great relationship with Taylor. Afterwards, Taylor sat down with the contestants and provided an inside scoop into Grant’s past relationship which was 7 years long and was “on and off.” Taylor shared that she “wants the best for her little brother” and she expressed that she believes his future wife is in the room.

If the tables were turned and Taylor was searching for love as a possible Bachelorette, Grant would have her back too. He shared with Decider: “She’s single right now. And yeah, I would definitely support her. If she wanted to do it, I would be an advocate for sure.”

What Does Taylor Ellis Do for Work?

Taylor is signed to Ford Models and has been featured in InStyle and Marie Claire. Taylor has done shoots both nationally and internationally, such as in Sweden for Plaza Kvinna. She has also worked with brands such as Lancome, CUUP and AG Jeans. Taylor was featured in the film, Missionary, which starred Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Jhené Aiko.

As a model, she goes by the name “Loreal Ellis,” and she credits Joan Smalls, and Naomi Campbell as her model inspirations.

Taylor transparently shared what motivated her to get into modeling and what challenges she’s faced, with The Fashion Showdown. She stated: “All my life I’ve been told I should be a model [and] up until college, where it got so overwhelming that I knew I had to give it a try. So, [I] literally put school on hold to pursue modeling, and the rest is history.”

Taylor added: “[It] definitely [was] not a smooth road. Every road and journey has its rocky points, trials and challenges. Main challenges for me where hip measurements and being and woman of color in general makes it more…and measurement requirements for high fashion are quite unorthodox, and it can become unhealthy for majority of people to try to obtain/maintain these measurements. It’s rather ridiculous if you ask me. But there are plenty of jobs also that don’t require those far-fetched measurements and [have] more money involved, which I’ve diverted my energy into that route of modeling now.”

What Does Taylor Ellis Do for Fun?

Taylor has an active social media presence, where she shares her exciting updates. She enjoys traveling and has been to Africa, France and Germany. She loves nature and has many beach shots on her Instagram. Taylor also enjoys attending fashion shows, art events and festivals.