Grant DuBose Injury Update: How Is the Miami Dolphins Player Doing?

From a soaring victory against the New York Jets in Week 14 of the NFL season to a loss against the Houston Texans in Week 15, the Miami Dolphins are walking a tightrope to secure a playoff spot. However, this isn’t the team’s only concern. Wide receiver Grant DuBose was carried off the field on a spine board after suffering an injury during their game in Houston. His Dolphins teammate and quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, said in a postgame interview, according to NBC News, “I just feel bad that I even put him in that situation to have gotten hit.” The 26 year old added, “It was tough to move on, you know, after that happened.”

What Happened to Grant DuBose?

Grant DuBose suffered a head injury after being hit by Texans safety Calen Bullock, causing him to hit his head again on the ground. Following the impact, he lay motionless on the field before being carried off, strapped to a spine board with a neck brace. His teammates knelt in respect as he was attended to.

How Severe is Grant DuBose’s Injury?

Grant was ruled out of the game with a head injury. Observers noted that he went into a fencing response, clenching his hands into fists, which is indicative of brain trauma. According to AP, Healthline.com explained “when a person experiences an impact that’s strong enough to cause traumatic brain injury, such as a concussion, their arms often go into an unnatural position.”

Update After Grant DuBose’s Injury

An update on the status of Dolphins WR Grant DuBose: After sustaining a head injury in yesterday’s game, Grant DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight. He has movement in all extremities and initial tests have revealed positive results. He remains… — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 16, 2024

According to the Miami Dolphins, the team shared an update on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, December 16, 2024: “After sustaining a head injury in yesterday’s game, Grant DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight. He has movement in all extremities and initial tests have revealed positive results. He remains under the care of doctors for continued observation.”