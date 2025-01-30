When Are the Grammys This Year? 2025 Awards Show Date

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and music fans are eager to see who will take home the coveted trophies. However, with the devastating wildfires that have continued impacting California, particularly the Los Angeles area, the date of the awards show seemed uncertain.

Read on for more information about the upcoming awards ceremony and any updates.

When Are the Grammys 2025?

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

The ceremony will help raise funds for those affected by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

What Time Are the Grammys This Year?

The 2025 Grammys will start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Who Is Hosting the Grammys This Year?

The Grammy Awards will be hosted once again this year by Trevor Noah.

How to Stream the Grammys

The 2025 Grammys can be watched live on CBS or streamed via Paramount+ with the SHOWTIME add-on.

Are the Grammys Rescheduled From the L.A. Fires?

Previously, a senior TV executive stated it was “highly likely” that music’s biggest night would be postponed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, multiple sources shared with the outlet that another option could involve turning the broadcast into a fundraiser to support the devastated L.A. community. Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, was said to be “contemplating multiple scenarios.”

Instead of canceling or postponing the event, the show will now refocus on fire relief efforts.”

Prior to the Grammys’ airing on February 2, there are plans for a “benefit concert,” which would feature MusiCares’ participation, according to Variety. The “FireAid” event will take place at the Intuit Dome, and its noted to be an “evening of music and solidarity.” The benefit concert will be produced by the Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family, alongside Live Nation and AEG Presents. Proceeds will go towards helping families who have been displaced and rebuilding the community. The lineup and ticket information will be announced in the upcoming days.

Which Artists Are Nominated for a Grammy?

Beyonce leads the pack with 11 nominations. Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone all have seven nominations. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift all have six nominations, according to the Grammy Awards‘ official website.