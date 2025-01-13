When Are the Grammys This Year? 2025 Awards Show Date

Image Credit: Getty Images

L.A. has been hopelessly dealing with the catastrophe of the wildfires. Therefore, this year, the Grammys 2025 is still up in the air. Find out more information about the upcoming awards ceremony below.

When Are the Grammys 2025?

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025, from the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

What Time Are the Grammys This Year?

The Grammys 2025 will begin at 8 p.m. EST.

How to Stream the Grammys

The Grammys 2025 can be watched live by tuning into CBS on your T.V. or you can stream the award show using Paramount+ with the SHOWTIME add-on.

Are the Grammys Rescheduled From the L.A. Fires?

According to the The Hollywood Reporter, a senior T.V. executive shared that it is “highly likely” that music’s biggest night will be postponed. Multiple sources have shared with the outlet that another option may be making the award show’s broadcast into a fundraiser to help support the devastated L.A. community. A music industry source also shared with the outlet that the decision will be made based on “what transpires in the coming days” regarding the wildfires. At the moment, Harvey Mason Jr., who is the Recording Academy’s main lead is “contemplating multiple scenarios.”

Prior to the Grammys’ possible airing on February 2, there are plans for a “benefit concert,” which would feature MusiCares’ participation, according to Variety. The “FireAid” event will take place at the Intuit Dome, and its noted to be an “evening of music and solidarity.” The benefit concert will be produced by the Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family, alongside Live Nation and AEG Presents. Proceeds will go towards helping families who have been displaced and rebuilding the community. The lineup and ticket information will be announced in the upcoming days.

Which Artists Are Nominated for a Grammy?

Beyonce leads the pack with 11 nominations. Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone all have seven nominations. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift all have six nominations, according to the Grammy Awards‘ official website.