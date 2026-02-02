Grammy Awards 2026 Winners: See Who Won at the Ceremony (Live Updates)

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Every year, the Recording Academy honors the best in music. Across all genres, from pop to rock and to country, the annual Grammy Awards recognizes the biggest names in the industry — not to mention the epic on-stage performances the nominees deliver!

As we enjoy the 2026 Grammys, Hollywood Life is keeping you updated on the full list of winners below! (Check back for live updates)

Below, see the winners from this year’s Grammy Awards!

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean – WINNER

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Song of the Year

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“APT.” – Rosé and Bruno Mars

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Golden” – “KPop Demon Hunters”

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

Record of the Year

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“APT.” – Rosé and Bruno Mars

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“No Cap,” Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

Disclosure, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer

Disclosure, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer “Victory Lap,” Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

Blake Cascoe, Berwyn Du Bois, Fred again.., Darcy Lewis, Dan Mayo & PlaqueBoyMax, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

Blake Cascoe, Berwyn Du Bois, Fred again.., Darcy Lewis, Dan Mayo & PlaqueBoyMax, producers; Tom Norris, mixer “SPACE INVADER,” KAYTRANADA

KAYTRANADA, producer; KAYTRANADA, mixer

KAYTRANADA, producer; KAYTRANADA, mixer “VOLTAGE,” Skrillex

John Feldmann & Skrillex, producers; Drew Gold, Robert Guzman, Luca Pretolesi, Skrillex & Virtual Riot, mixers

John Feldmann & Skrillex, producers; Drew Gold, Robert Guzman, Luca Pretolesi, Skrillex & Virtual Riot, mixers “End of Summer,” Tame Impala

Kevin Parker, producer; Kevin Parker, mixer – WINNER

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Bluest Flame,” Selena Gomez & benny blanco

benny blanco, Dylan Brady & Cashmere Cat, producers; benny blanco & Cashmere Cat, mixers

“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga

Cirkut, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer – WINNER

“Midnight Sun,” Zara Larsson

Margo XS & MNEK, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

“Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie).” Tate McRae

Tyler Spry & Ryan Tedder, producers; Manny Marroquin, mixer

“Illegal,” PinkPantheress

Aksel Arvid & PinkPantheress, producers; Nickie Jon Pabón

Best Dance/Electronic Album

EUSEXUA, FKA twigs – WINNER

Ten Days, Fred again..

Fancy That, PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale, RÜFÜS DU SOL

F*** U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3, Skrillex

Pop Vocal Album

“SWAG” – Justin Bieber

“Man’s Best Friend” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Something Beautiful” – Miley Cyrus

“Mayhem” – Lady Gaga

“I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)” – Teddy Swims

Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – “Daisies”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Lady Gaga – “Disease”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Lola Young – “Messy”

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – WINNER

“Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters],” HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

“Gabriela,” KATSEYE

“APT.,” ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

“30 for 30,” SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut – WINNER

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Best Rock Album

Private Music, Deftones

I Quit, Haim

From Zero, Linkin Park

Never Enough, Turnstile – WINNER

Idols, Yungblud

Best Rock Song

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be,” Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails) – WINNER

“Caramel,” Vessel & II, songwriters (Sleep Token)

“Glum,” Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

“NEVER ENOUGH, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Zombie,” Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)

Best Rock Performance

“U Should Not Be Doing That,” Amyl and The Sniffers

“The Emptiness Machine,” Linkin Park

“NEVER ENOUGH,” Turnstile

“Mirtazapine,” Hayley Williams

“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning,” YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II – WINNER

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious, GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly, Jid

GNX, Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Chromakopia, Tyler, The Creator

Best R&B Album

Beloved, Givéon

Why Not More?, Coco Jones

The Crown, Ledisi

Escape Room, Teyana Taylor

Mutt, Leon Thomas

Best R&B Performance

“YUKON,” Justin Bieber

“It Depends,” Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Folded,” Kehlani – WINNER

“MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk),” Leon Thomas

“Heart of a Woman,” Summer Walker

Best Musical Theater Album Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending Best Traditional Country Album Dollar A Day, Charley Crockett

American Romance, Lukas Nelson

Oh What A Beautiful World, Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price

Ain’t In It For My Health, Zach Top Best Contemporary Country Album Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers

Evangeline vs. The Machine, Eric Church

Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Postcards from Texas, Miranda Lambert Best Metal Performance “Night Terror,” Dream Theater

“Lachryma,” Ghost

“Emergence,” Sleep Token

“Soft Spine,” Spiritbox

“Birds,” Turnstile – WINNER Song of the Year “Abracadbra,” Lady Gaga

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“APT,” Rosé, Bruno Mars

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny

“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters

“Luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Wildflower,” Billie Eilish Best Remixed Recording “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix),” Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein) – WINNER

“Don’t Forget About Us,” KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)

“A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix,” Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Galvanize,” Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)

“Golden – David Guetta REM/X,” David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI) Best Gospel Performance/Song “Do It Again”

“Church”

“Still (Live)”

“Amen”

“Come Jesus Come” Best African Music Performance “Love,” Burina Boy

“With You,” Davido Ft. Omah Lay

“Hope & Love,” Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

“Gimme Dat,” Arya Starr ft. Wizkid

“Push 2 Start,” Tyla

Best Música Urbana Album

DeBí TiRaR MáS FOTos, Bad Bunny

Mixteip, J Balvin

Ferrxo Vol. X: Sagrado, Feid

Naiki, Nicki Nicole

El Último Baile, Trueno

Sinfónio (En Vivo), Yandel

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)