Grammy Awards 2026 Winners: See Who Won at the Ceremony (Live Updates)

Every year, the Recording Academy honors the best in music. Across all genres, from pop to rock and to country, the annual Grammy Awards recognizes the biggest names in the industry — not to mention the epic on-stage performances the nominees deliver!
As we enjoy the 2026 Grammys, Hollywood Life is keeping you updated on the full list of winners below! (Check back for live updates)
Below, see the winners from this year’s Grammy Awards!
Best New Artist
- Olivia Dean – WINNER
- Katseye
- The Marias
- Addison Rae
- sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Song of the Year
- “Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
- “Anxiety” – Doechii
- “APT.” – Rosé and Bruno Mars
- “DtMF” – Bad Bunny
- “Golden” – “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- “Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “Wildflower” – Billie Eilish
Record of the Year
- “DtMF” – Bad Bunny
- “Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “Anxiety” – Doechii
- “Wildflower” – Billie Eilish
- “Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
- “luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- “The Subway” – Chappell Roan
- “APT.” – Rosé and Bruno Mars
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- “No Cap,” Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
Disclosure, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer
- “Victory Lap,” Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
Blake Cascoe, Berwyn Du Bois, Fred again.., Darcy Lewis, Dan Mayo & PlaqueBoyMax, producers; Tom Norris, mixer
- “SPACE INVADER,” KAYTRANADA
KAYTRANADA, producer; KAYTRANADA, mixer
- “VOLTAGE,” Skrillex
John Feldmann & Skrillex, producers; Drew Gold, Robert Guzman, Luca Pretolesi, Skrillex & Virtual Riot, mixers
- “End of Summer,” Tame Impala
Kevin Parker, producer; Kevin Parker, mixer – WINNER
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Bluest Flame,” Selena Gomez & benny blanco
benny blanco, Dylan Brady & Cashmere Cat, producers; benny blanco & Cashmere Cat, mixers
“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga
Cirkut, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer – WINNER
“Midnight Sun,” Zara Larsson
Margo XS & MNEK, producers; Tom Norris, mixer
“Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie).” Tate McRae
Tyler Spry & Ryan Tedder, producers; Manny Marroquin, mixer
“Illegal,” PinkPantheress
Aksel Arvid & PinkPantheress, producers; Nickie Jon Pabón
Best Dance/Electronic Album
EUSEXUA, FKA twigs – WINNER
Ten Days, Fred again..
Fancy That, PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale, RÜFÜS DU SOL
F*** U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3, Skrillex
Pop Vocal Album
- “SWAG” – Justin Bieber
- “Man’s Best Friend” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “Something Beautiful” – Miley Cyrus
- “Mayhem” – Lady Gaga
- “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)” – Teddy Swims
Pop Solo Performance
- Justin Bieber – “Daisies”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
- Lady Gaga – “Disease”
- Chappell Roan – “The Subway”
- Lola Young – “Messy”
Songwriter of the Year
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- Laura Veltz
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – WINNER
“Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters],” HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
“Gabriela,” KATSEYE
“APT.,” ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
“30 for 30,” SZA With Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year Non-Classical
- Dan Auerbach
- Cirkut – WINNER
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Best Rock Album
- Private Music, Deftones
- I Quit, Haim
- From Zero, Linkin Park
- Never Enough, Turnstile – WINNER
- Idols, Yungblud
Best Rock Song
- “As Alive as You Need Me to Be,” Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails) – WINNER
- “Caramel,” Vessel & II, songwriters (Sleep Token)
- “Glum,” Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
- “NEVER ENOUGH, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
- “Zombie,” Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)
Best Rock Performance
- “U Should Not Be Doing That,” Amyl and The Sniffers
- “The Emptiness Machine,” Linkin Park
- “NEVER ENOUGH,” Turnstile
- “Mirtazapine,” Hayley Williams
- “Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning,” YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II – WINNER
Best Rap Album
- Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- Glorious, GloRilla
- God Does Like Ugly, Jid
- GNX, Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
- Chromakopia, Tyler, The Creator
Best R&B Album
- Beloved, Givéon
- Why Not More?, Coco Jones
- The Crown, Ledisi
- Escape Room, Teyana Taylor
- Mutt, Leon Thomas
Best R&B Performance
- “YUKON,” Justin Bieber
- “It Depends,” Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
- “Folded,” Kehlani – WINNER
- “MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk),” Leon Thomas
- “Heart of a Woman,” Summer Walker
Best Musical Theater Album
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Death Becomes Her
- Gypsy
- Just In Time
- Maybe Happy Ending
Best Traditional Country Album
- Dollar A Day, Charley Crockett
- American Romance, Lukas Nelson
- Oh What A Beautiful World, Willie Nelson
- Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price
- Ain’t In It For My Health, Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
- Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini
- Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers
- Evangeline vs. The Machine, Eric Church
- Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
- Postcards from Texas, Miranda Lambert
Best Metal Performance
- “Night Terror,” Dream Theater
- “Lachryma,” Ghost
- “Emergence,” Sleep Token
- “Soft Spine,” Spiritbox
- “Birds,” Turnstile – WINNER
Best Remixed Recording
- “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix),” Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein) – WINNER
- “Don’t Forget About Us,” KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)
- “A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix,” Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)
- “Galvanize,” Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)
- “Golden – David Guetta REM/X,” David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- “Do It Again”
- “Church”
- “Still (Live)”
- “Amen”
- “Come Jesus Come”
Best African Music Performance
- “Love,” Burina Boy
- “With You,” Davido Ft. Omah Lay
- “Hope & Love,” Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
- “Gimme Dat,” Arya Starr ft. Wizkid
- “Push 2 Start,” Tyla
Best Música Urbana Album
- DeBí TiRaR MáS FOTos, Bad Bunny
- Mixteip, J Balvin
- Ferrxo Vol. X: Sagrado, Feid
- Naiki, Nicki Nicole
- El Último Baile, Trueno
- Sinfónio (En Vivo), Yandel
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- Mala Mía, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
- Y Lo Que Viene, Grupo Frontera
- Sin Rodeos, Paola Jara
- Palabra De To’s (Seca), Carín León
- Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo), Bobby Pulido