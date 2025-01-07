‘Goosebumps’ Season 2: When Does ‘The Vanishing Come Out?

“I want you to have a really fun, and also safe summer out here,” says single dad Anthony (David Schwimmer) in the trailer for Goosebumps season 2: The Vanishing. “I only have one rule: stay out of the basement.” Authoritative though he may sound, the edict proves irresistible to his twins Cece and Devin, who are now on the hunt to uncover dark secrets surrounding the disappearance of four teens in 1994.

It’s the perfect plot for the next season of Goosebumps, which is set for an imminent release, and has a loyal fan base champing at the bit. So, when does Goosebumps season 2: The Vanishing come out? Scroll down to read all about when the highly anticipated series drops, and more critical details.

Who Stars in ‘Goosebumps’: Season 2?

The second season of the series, The Vanishing, stars David Schwimmer as Anthony, a single dad to twins Cece and Devin (played by Jayden Bartels and Sam McCarthy, respectively. According to Screen Rant, other cast members include Ana Ortiz, Sakina Jaffrey, Galilea La Salvia, Kyra Tantao, Eloise Payet, Francesca Noel, Arjun Athalye, Stony Blyden, Christopher Paul Richards, and Elijah Cooper.

What is ‘Goosebumps’ Season 2: ‘The Vanishing’ About?

Anthony has told his twins, Cece and Devin, to “stay out of the basement,” which in spooky TV land is of course an invitation to go right into the basement. The scrappy duo soon learns that a threat hangs over them, and they dutifully attempt to unravel the dark secrets that shroud the mysterious disappearance of four teens in the mid-1990s. Spooky? According to a TV Insider interview, Schwimmer says it’s “genuinely frightening.”

But according to the same group interview, the show isn’t just about jump scares — it’s also about the lives of teens. “We wanted to make sure that we were telling true-life teen stories,” co-showrunner Hilary Winston told the outlet. “So the kids, even if they’re running from monsters, they’re still living their lives, falling in love, falling out of love, having issues with their exes. And we wanted to make sure that we kept that alive so that we always had the humor to balance out the horror.”

When Will ‘Goosebumps’ Season 2: ‘The Vanishing’ Come Out?

According to Disney+, Goosebumps season 2: The Vanishing will be released at midnight on Friday, January 10, 2025. All eight episodes will be available at once.

Where Can I Watch ‘Goosebumps’ Season 2: ‘The Vanishing’?

The Vanishing will stream on Hulu and Disney+.