‘Goosebumps: The Vanishing’: How to Watch Season 2 of the Series

Goosebumps is the spooky millennial franchise that keeps on giving, and fans can’t wait for Goosebumps Season 2: The Vanishing to drop. According to star David Schwimmer (Friends,) that anticipation is justified. “They definitely have elevated it to be genuinely frightening, but Rob and Hilary have captured this tone where it’s never too gory or too gruesome,” the actor told TV Insider, referring to series co-creator Rob Letterman and co-showrunner Hilary Winston. “There’s something about it with the comedy and how grounded it is that you always feel taken care of. Even though you’re going to get scared, you feel like it’s going to be a safe scare.”

That “safe scare” is set to drop in just a few days. Keep scrolling to learn how to watch Goosebumps season 2: The Vanishing, and more details.

When Can I Watch ‘Goosebumps’: Season 2?

The second season of the series, dubbed The Vanishing, will be released on Friday, January 10, 2025, at midnight. All eight episodes will be released at the same time, so order some pizza and plan for a late night!

Where to Watch ‘Goosebumps’ Season 2: ‘The Vanishing’

The Vanishing will stream on Hulu and Disney+.

‘Goosebumps’ Season 2: ‘The Vanishing’ Cast

As mentioned above, comedic icon David Schwimmer heads up the cast, supported by Sam McCarthy, Jayden Bartels, and Ana Ortiz in leading roles. Rounding out the cast are Galilea La Salvia, Elijah Cooper, Sakina Jaffrey, Kyra Tantao, Eloise Payet, Francesca Noel, Arjun Athalye, Stony Blyden, and Christopher Paul Richards.

What is ‘The Vanishing’ About?

“I only have one rule: stay out of the basement,” ominously warns single dad Anthony (Schwimmer) in the series trailer. According to the official Disney+ site, the plot revolves around fraternal twins Devin (McCarthy) and Cece (Bartels) Brewer, who are navigating life with their newly divorced father, Anthony, in Gravesend, Brooklyn. But a threat looms, and along with pals Alex (Noel), CJ (Cooper), and Frankie (La Salvia), they explore the dark secrets that hover over the mystery of four teens who went missing in 1994.