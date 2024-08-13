‘Golden Bachelorette’ Cast: Meet The Men

Image Credit: Disney

As the Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, prepares to embark on her adventure next month, the lineup of men vying for her heart has been revealed! The 61-year-old school administrator previously made her debut on The Golden Bachelor in an attempt to win Gerry Turner’s heart, but her journey was cut short due to a family obligation. On the show, she confessed to the 72-year-old bachelor, “My family will always be first. Once you become a mom, you’re always a mom, even when your kids are older. Nothing is more important.”

Now, Joan is getting a second chance at love— this time, for real. She will have 24 eligible and well-qualified men, ranging in age from 57 to 69, competing for her heart. Hollywood Life has rounded up the men competing for the Golden Bachelorette’s heart:

William “Bill,” 68 – Retired videographer from Portland, Oregon

Bob, 66 – Chiropractor from Marina Del Rey, California

Charles K, 62 – Portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Charles L, 66 – Retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Chock, 60 – Insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas

Christopher, 64 – Contractor from West Babylon, New York

Dan, 64 – Private investor from naples, Florida

David, 68 – Rancher from Austin, Texas

Gary, 65 – Retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California

Gil, 60 – Educator from Mission Viejo, California

Gregg, 64 – retired university vice president from Longboat Key, Florida

Guy, 66 – Emergency room doctor from Reno, Nevada

Jack, 68 – Caterer from Chicago, Illinois

Jonathan, 61 – Shipping Consultant from Oakland, Iowa

Jordan, 61 – Sales Manager from Chicago, Illinois

Keith, 62 – Girl dad from San Jose, California

Ken, 60 – Property management treasurer from Peabody, Massachusetts

Kim, 69 – Retired Navy captain from Seattle, Washington

Mark, 57 – Army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana

Michael, 65 – Retired banking CEO from Denver, North Carolina

Pablo, 63 – Retired UN Agency director from Cambridge, Maryland

Pascal, 69 – Salon owner from Chicago, Illinois

RJ, 66 – Financial adviser from Irvine, California

Thomas, 62 – FDNY Chief from New York, New York

Making History as the First Golden Bachelorette

This will mark the first time a Golden Bachelorette has been featured, and Joan will be the inaugural star of this new spin-off series. In a trailer clip for the season, she revealed that she is searching for someone “with a big heart.”

The Return of Kelsey Anderson’s Dad

Kelsey Anderson was the lucky woman who won over former Bachelor season 28 lead, Joey Graziadei. During her time on the show, viewers were introduced to her father, Mark Anderson, who became a widower after his wife passed away from breast cancer in 2018. He went viral for being seen as a “hot dad,” and now he will make his return to the Bachelor franchise as a contestant on Joan’s season.