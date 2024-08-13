‘Golden Bachelorette’ Cast: Meet The Men

As the Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, prepares to embark on her adventure next month, the lineup of men vying for her heart has been revealed! The 61-year-old school administrator previously made her debut on The Golden Bachelor in an attempt to win Gerry Turner’s heart, but her journey was cut short due to a family obligation. On the show, she confessed to the 72-year-old bachelor, “My family will always be first. Once you become a mom, you’re always a mom, even when your kids are older. Nothing is more important.”
Now, Joan is getting a second chance at love— this time, for real. She will have 24 eligible and well-qualified men, ranging in age from 57 to 69, competing for her heart. Hollywood Life has rounded up the men competing for the Golden Bachelorette’s heart:
William “Bill,” 68 – Retired videographer from Portland, Oregon
Bob, 66 – Chiropractor from Marina Del Rey, California
Charles K, 62 – Portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Charles L, 66 – Retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Chock, 60 – Insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas
Christopher, 64 – Contractor from West Babylon, New York
Dan, 64 – Private investor from naples, Florida
David, 68 – Rancher from Austin, Texas
Gary, 65 – Retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California
Gil, 60 – Educator from Mission Viejo, California
Gregg, 64 – retired university vice president from Longboat Key, Florida
Guy, 66 – Emergency room doctor from Reno, Nevada
Jack, 68 – Caterer from Chicago, Illinois
Jonathan, 61 – Shipping Consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Jordan, 61 – Sales Manager from Chicago, Illinois
Keith, 62 – Girl dad from San Jose, California
Ken, 60 – Property management treasurer from Peabody, Massachusetts
Kim, 69 – Retired Navy captain from Seattle, Washington
Mark, 57 – Army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana
Michael, 65 – Retired banking CEO from Denver, North Carolina
Pablo, 63 – Retired UN Agency director from Cambridge, Maryland
Pascal, 69 – Salon owner from Chicago, Illinois
RJ, 66 – Financial adviser from Irvine, California
Thomas, 62 – FDNY Chief from New York, New York
Making History as the First Golden Bachelorette
This will mark the first time a Golden Bachelorette has been featured, and Joan will be the inaugural star of this new spin-off series. In a trailer clip for the season, she revealed that she is searching for someone “with a big heart.”
The Return of Kelsey Anderson’s Dad
Kelsey Anderson was the lucky woman who won over former Bachelor season 28 lead, Joey Graziadei. During her time on the show, viewers were introduced to her father, Mark Anderson, who became a widower after his wife passed away from breast cancer in 2018. He went viral for being seen as a “hot dad,” and now he will make his return to the Bachelor franchise as a contestant on Joan’s season.