'Golden Bachelorette' Cast: Meet The Men

Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos has 24 men fighting for her love this upcoming season.

August 13, 2024
THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - ABC's "Golden Bachelorette" stars Joan Vassos. (Disney/Ramona Rosales)
As the Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, prepares to embark on her adventure next month, the lineup of men vying for her heart has been revealed! The 61-year-old school administrator previously made her debut on The Golden Bachelor in an attempt to win Gerry Turner’s heart, but her journey was cut short due to a family obligation. On the show, she confessed to the 72-year-old bachelor, “My family will always be first. Once you become a mom, you’re always a mom, even when your kids are older. Nothing is more important.”

Now, Joan is getting a second chance at love— this time, for real. She will have 24 eligible and well-qualified men, ranging in age from 57 to 69, competing for her heart. Hollywood Life has rounded up the men competing for the Golden Bachelorette’s heart:

William “Bill,” 68 – Retired videographer from Portland, Oregon

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Bill. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Bob, 66 – Chiropractor from Marina Del Rey, California

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Bob. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Charles K, 62 – Portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, California

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Charles. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Charles L, 66 – Retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Charles. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Chock, 60 – Insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Chock. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Christopher, 64 – Contractor from West Babylon, New York

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Christopher. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Dan, 64 – Private investor from naples, Florida

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Dan. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
David, 68 – Rancher from Austin, Texas

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars David. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Gary, 65 – Retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Gary. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Gil, 60 – Educator from Mission Viejo, California

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Gil. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Gregg, 64 – retired university vice president from Longboat Key, Florida 

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Gregg. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Guy, 66 – Emergency room doctor from Reno, Nevada

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Guy. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Jack, 68 – Caterer from Chicago, Illinois

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Jack. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Jonathan, 61 – Shipping Consultant from Oakland, Iowa

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Jonathan. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Jordan, 61 – Sales Manager from Chicago, Illinois

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Jordan. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Keith, 62 – Girl dad from San Jose, California

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Keith. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Ken, 60 – Property management treasurer from Peabody, Massachusetts

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Ken. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Kim, 69 – Retired Navy captain from Seattle, Washington

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Kim. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Mark, 57 – Army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Mark. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Michael, 65 – Retired banking CEO from Denver, North Carolina

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Michael. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Pablo, 63 – Retired UN Agency director from Cambridge, Maryland

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Pablo. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Pascal, 69 – Salon owner from Chicago, Illinois 

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Pascal. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
RJ, 66 – Financial adviser from Irvine, California

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars R.J. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Thomas, 62 – FDNY Chief from New York, New York

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - DisneyÕs ÒThe Golden BacheloretteÓ stars Thomas. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)
Making History as the First Golden Bachelorette

This will mark the first time a Golden Bachelorette has been featured, and Joan will be the inaugural star of this new spin-off series. In a  trailer clip for the season, she revealed that she is searching for someone “with a big heart.”

The Return of Kelsey Anderson’s Dad

Kelsey Anderson was the lucky woman who won over former Bachelor season 28 lead, Joey Graziadei. During her time on the show, viewers were introduced to her father, Mark Anderson, who became a widower after his wife passed away from breast cancer in 2018. He went viral for being seen as a “hot dad,” and now he will make his return to the Bachelor franchise as a contestant on Joan’s season.

