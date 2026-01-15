‘God of War’ TV Show Cast: Meet the Actors, Including Ryan Hurst as Kratos

Image Credit: Justin Lubin/Prime

A video game series television adaptation has become a major staple in entertainment nowadays. With dedicated fan bases — such as with The Last of Us — it’s almost guaranteed that a TV series will perform well. And Prime Video jumped on that bandwagon by adapting the PlayStation ancient mythology God of War franchise into a new television show! Moreover, the streaming giant announced major casting news in early 2026 by confirming who will play the main character, Kratos.

Below, find out who’s in the God of War series cast and more about the show.

What Is the God of War TV Show About?

Per Amazon MGM’s official description, God of War “follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

The series is based on the PlayStation ancient mythology video game.

Meet Ryan Hurst, your Kratos in the God of War series coming to Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/W1kFgW3GtF — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 14, 2026

Who Is Playing Kratos in God of War?

Actor Ryan Hurst was cast in the role of Kratos. News of his casting was disclosed in January 2026.

Fans have seen Ryan in a slew of other TV series and films, and he will appear in the upcoming Trojan War big-screen adaptation of The Odyssey. The actor is also known for playing Opie Winston in Sons of Anarchy, in addition to Miles Alderton in The Abandons. He has also appeared in The Walking Dead, SWAT, Bosch and Bates Motel.

Ryan’s God of War character, Kratos, is a significant character of the entire franchise. He was born a Spartan, but is a god by nature, and became an army commander in his homeland. However, one day, he made a deal with the Greek God of War, Ares, losing his soul in exchange for winning in battle.

Kratos’ journey in the Prime Video show will follow the last two games of the franchise, as the character forges ahead with his 10-year-old son, Altreus. According to Deadline, the father-son dynamic will be the “heartbeat” of the God of War series.

Who Else Is in the God of War TV Show Cast?

At the time of publication, no other cast members have been announced for God of War. It’s still unclear which actor will play Atreus.