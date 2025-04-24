Gilbert Arenas’ Son: What We Know About Alijah Arenas Amid His Coma

Image Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gilbert Arenas, a former NBA player, is managing a family crisis after his son Alijah Arenas was involved in a car accident in late April 2025. As a rising basketball star, sports fans expressed concerned about Alijah’s condition, especially after multiple outlets reported that he was placed in an induced coma.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was the one who broke the story, tweeting that Alijha, who is a five-star prospect and University of Southern California commit, “was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday morning, hospitalized and placed into an induced coma.”

Below, learn all about Alijah, his family and how he’s doing after his April 2025 car crash.

Who Is Alijah Arenas?

Aside from being the son of Gilbert, Alijah has made a name for himself in the basketball world. He committed to playing for the USC Trojans once he graduates from high school this year.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated in an interview published on April 3, 2025, Alijah pointed out “there’s more to life than just basketball and what you can really get out of basketball. My goal is to open a lot of doors (in life) through basketball.”

“I’m kind of a guy that just likes to laugh and have fun, that’s my thing,” the young athlete explained. “No matter where I am … I just want to make everybody smile.”

How Old Is Alijah Arenas?

As of April 2025, Alijah is 18 years old.

Gilbert Arenas’ Children

In addition to Alijah, Gilbert is a father to four other children. He shares Alijah, Izela, Hamiley and Aloni with his ex Laura Govan, and the NBA legend also shares a daughter named Gia with ex Lindsey Faulk.

Like her brother and father, Izela is a skilled basketball player, and she committed to playing for the University of Louisville.

Alijah shouted out his sisters during his April 2025 interview with Sports Illustrated. After calling his mother, Laura, “very special” and “very supportive,” the USC commit noted that his sisters are “very outgoing” just like him.

What Happened to Alijah Arenas?

On April 24, 2024, Alijah crashed his Tesla Cybertruck just before 5:00 a.m. local time in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that first responders had to rescue a “trapped patient,” but upon arriving to the scene, everyone within the vehicle had already made it out. The Tesla was “mangled,” and Alijah had to be rushed to the hospital because he was in “serious condition,” per TMZ.

Once at the hospital, Alijah was placed under an induced coma. It’s still unclear if there were any other people with Alijah during the car accident.

At the time of publication, nobody from the Arenas family has publicly commented on Alijah’s car crash or his condition.

What Is an Induced Coma?

A medically induced coma is when a temporary coma that a patient is placed under with anesthetic sedatives to either alleviate pain or damage.