Gilbert Arenas Disses Ex Laura Govan Amid Cheating Claims: Vincent Herbert Should ‘Run’

Gilbert Arenas made harsh comments about ex Laura Govan after she accused him of starting rumors that Vincent Herbert got her pregnant. See it here!

Eek! Gilbert Arenas, 35, has lashed out with comments on Instagram about his ex and baby mama Laura Govan, 38, after she accused him of starting shocking rumors that 40-year-old Tamar Braxton‘s estranged husband Vincent Herbert, 44, got her pregnant. “My BM decides she wants to use me to clear her dirt up,” he wrote in his post. ” … you must have forgotten that ZI have all the court documents and in those court documents are ALL your bank records AND in those bank records ARE these little things called (wire transfers) and with wire transfers comes (senders) which either has they name or they bank account numbers from Jan 2015 through oct of 2016, I would have every person that sent you money … #hoe #hoe #hoe merry Christmas.” Yikes! The wild comments didn’t stop there. “We might need tear down your vagina and build you a new vagina,” he continued. “Handle your situation without using me as your scapegoat.” His entire rant equals the accusation that Laura has been sleeping around for money. Check out photos of Laura here.

In addition to Laura, Gilbert went on to address Vincent. “@thevincentherbert I don’t know who’s pregnant but if it’s my @BM RUN N**** RUN. I know you cant run that fast big fella so get you a hover board/scooter or something and #georgejetson the f*** outta hear becauz she’s about to f*** yo whole life up,” he wrote. “She’s about to have you out her like (soulja boy in January) (tyrese in november).” Woah! We’re not sure what to think about Gilbert’s threatening comments but his anger and choice to speak out on the issue just adds to the drama of this already messy scandal.

This whole ordeal started when rumors surfaced that Laura had hooked up with Vincent during his marriage with Tamar and she’s now pregnant with his child. Laura has denied the claims but it’s definitely caused a bigger spotlight on Tamar and Vincent’s rocky divorce. Although they’re no longer together, Gilbert and Laura have four children together so the situation hasn’t been easy for them either. We hope they all can work something out soon!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Gilbert’s comments about Laura? Tell us in the comments below!