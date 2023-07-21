Gigi Hadid’s Health: Her Battle Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis & How She’s Doing Today

Gigi Hadid is one of today’s top supermodels, along with her sister Bella Hadid

The California native shares a daughter with pop star Zayn Malik

She revealed she suffers from Hashimoto’s Disease in 2014

Gigi Hadid had a run-in with the law in the Cayman Islands in July 2023 and ended up arrested for possession of marijuana. The incident took place when the supermodel landed at the airport on her private plane and customs searched her bag. Gigi was taken to the airport’s Prisoner Detention Center and released on bail. Two days later, she pleaded guilty, was charged with a $1,000 fine and faced no other charges. She then coyly commented about it on her Instagram.

The model’s representative confirmed news of the arrest to E! News and added, “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

While it’s unclear what condition Gigi has her medical marijuana license for, she has been open about her struggle with Hashimoto’s Disease in the past. Keep reading to learn more about Gigi’s battle with the autoimmune disease, what she’s said about it, and how she’s doing today.

Gigi Hadid Diagnosed With Hashimoto’s Disease

Gigi was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s Disease as she was making a name for herself as a top model. In 2018, she hit back at body shamers and opened up about her struggle with the disease in a series of since-deleted tweets. She wrote: “For those of you so determined to come up with why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started at 17, I was not yet diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease; those of you who called me ‘too big for the industry’ were seeing inflammation and water retention due to that.”

The Vogue mainstay went on to say that she’d been “properly medicated” to help alleviate some of her symptoms, and she was also “part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out.” She added, “I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesn’t suit your ‘beauty’ expectation, shouldn’t have to. Stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured.”

What Is Hashimoto’s Disease?

Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder, occurs when the body’s own antibodies mistakenly attack the thyroid tissue, leading to gland inflammation, according to the official Mayo Clinic website. The symptoms may involve hair loss, muscle weakness, fatigue, depression, and weight gain. This condition is more prevalent in females, especially middle-aged women, and has a higher risk for those with other autoimmune diseases like lupus or Type 1 diabetes. In the U.S., around 14 million people are affected by Hashimoto’s disease, making it quite common. Although there is no cure, Hashimoto’s is often treated with hormone replacement therapy, diet changes, and other alternative therapies.

How Long Has Gigi Hadid Been Sick?

The sister of Bella Hadid first revealed her Hashimoto’s diagnosis in December 2016. “My metabolism actually changed like crazy this year,” Gigi said at Reebok’s #PerfectNever event in New York City, according to People. “I have Hashimoto’s disease. It’s a thyroid disease, and it’s now been two years since taking the medication for it.”

Her disease played a role in how she prepared for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show around that time. “I didn’t want to lose any more weight,” she added. “I just want to have muscles in the right place, and if my butt can get a little perkier, then that’s good.”

Gigi is not alone in her struggle, as a handful of other celebrities have gone public about their battle with the disease, including Zoe Saldana, Kim Cattrall, and Gina Rodriguez.

How Is Gigi Hadid Doing Today?

In a candid interview with Blake Lively for the May 2018 cover story of Harper’s Bazaar, Gigi got real about her weight loss caused by thyroiditis. “If I could choose, I would have my ass back and I would have the t*** I had a few years ago,” she told Blake. “But, honestly, we can’t look back with regret. I loved my body then, and I love my body now,” she added.

And in a February 2023 interview with Elle, she opened up about the physical limitations she’s faced on the job after getting diagnosed with the autoimmune disease. “I’m usually taking a nap during my lunch breaks, and I will eat my lunch when I’m retouching hair and makeup after. It’s just something that I’ve had to deal with over the years. Sometimes it’s better than other times,” Gigi explained.

“One of the boundaries I have is that I have to tell my team when I need rest,” she added. “They’ve always been understanding and encouraging of that, and then besides that, I think I’ve just learned to make it work for me, and what helps me get through the day and do my best.”

It sounds like Gigi is keeping positive and learning to thrive with her diagnosis. Cheers to the stunning mother of one!