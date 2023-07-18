Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence On Arrest Using Taylor Swift Lyric: ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on July 18 to share new photos and videos from her vacation to the Cayman Islands. She captioned the gallery of images with a quote from one of her bestie, Taylor Swift’s, songs, writing, “All’s well that ends well.” The lyric is from the fan-favorite “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” and Gigi used it as a reference to her being arrested during the Cayman Islands vacation.

The arrest took place when Gigi landed at the airport on her private plane, E! News confirmed. When her bag was searched at customs, she was found to be in possession of marijuana and materials used to consume marijuana. Gigi was taken to the airport’s Prisoner Detention Center and released on bail. Two days later, she pleaded guilty to the charges of Importation of ganja and Importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja. She was charged with a $1,000 fine and faced no other charges.

Following the legal troubles, Gigi continued to join her vacation with pal, Leah McCarthy, and sister, Alana O’Herlihy. Her July 18 post included a plethora of images from the trip, including various bikini shots of Gigi. Before news of the arrest broke, Gigi had already been sharing some snapshots from her vacation. One previous photo showed her posing in a bikini while showing off a massive dragon tattoo on her thigh.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Gigi’s rep for comment on the arrest story. The model’s representative confirmed news of the arrest to E! News, and added, “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

In 2016, Gigi publicly revealed that she had been diagnosed with Hashimoto’s Disease. It’s unclear what condition she has her medical marijuana license for, though.