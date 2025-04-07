Who Is George Church? All About the Colossol Biosciences Co-Founder

Image Credit: Getty Images for Liberty Science Center

Dr. George Church isn’t just a scientist—he’s one of the most visionary minds in genetics. As a co-founder of Colossal Biosciences, he’s helping lead the charge to revive extinct species like the woolly mammoth and dire wolf.

Here’s everything to know about the man behind some of the world’s boldest biotech ideas.

Who Is Dr. George Church?

Dr. Church is a geneticist, molecular engineer, chemist, and the co-founder of Colossal Biosciences. He’s best known for his pioneering work in genome sequencing, gene editing—particularly CRISPR—and synthetic biology.

One of his most remarkable accomplishments is his long-standing role as a professor at Harvard University, where he has helped launch around 50 biotech companies from his lab. In 2017, he was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

What Is Colossal Biosciences?

Colossal Biosciences is a biotechnology company co-founded by Dr. Church and Ben Lamm in 2021. Its mission is to use advanced genetic engineering to revive extinct species, restore ecosystems, and drive conservation innovation. The company’s most talked-about projects include efforts to bring back the woolly mammoth, dire wolf, northern white rhinoceros, Tasmanian tiger, and the dodo bird.

What Is a Dire Wolf?

The dire wolf (Canis dirus) was a prehistoric predator that roamed North and South America during the Pleistocene Epoch before going extinct around 10,000 years ago. Larger and more robust than today’s gray wolves, dire wolves were known for their powerful build.

While they gained pop culture fame through shows like Game of Thrones, the real-life animals were quite different from their fictional counterparts. According to multiple sources, they measured around six feet in length and weighed between 130 to 150 pounds.

Is the Dire Wolf Still Extinct?

It appears the dire wolf is no longer extinct. Scientists at Texas-based Colossal Biosciences have successfully brought the species back, introducing three adolescent pups—two males named Romulus and Remus, and a female named Khaleesi.

“Our team took DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies,” said Colossal CEO and co-founder Lamm in a statement. “It was once said, ‘any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.’ Today, our team gets to unveil some of the magic they are working on and its broader impact on conservation.”