Gene Simmons’ Health: Update After He Was Hospitalized Following Car Accident

Image Credit: Getty Images for HISTORY

KISS rock star Gene Simmons was involved in a car accident in early October 2025, and he was hospitalized as a result. The crash took place in Malibu, California, and fans of the “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” musician were concerned about his health, especially since he lives with a specific heart condition.

Below, get an update on how Simmons is doing after his car accident, and learn more about the heart condition he lives with.

What Happened to Gene Simmons? His Car Accident

Simmons was involved in a car accident on October 7, 2025, on Pacific Coat Highway in Malibu, California, just before 1 p.m. local time. The KISS rocker crashed into a parked car, and a witnessed called 911 to the scene.

The “Rock and Roll All Nite” artist was hospitalized after the crash.

Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed, informed NBC4 Los Angeles that her husband “careened’ across multiple lanes of traffic during the crash.

How Did Gene Simmons Faint at the Wheel?

Yes, according to Simmons himself, he either fainted or passed out before hitting the parked car, he told authorities, according to NBC4 Los Angeles. It’s unclear what made him faint in the car at the time of publication.

How Is Gene Simmons’ Health?

Simmons lives with an atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition that causes an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) or a rapid heartbeat that can lead to blood clots in the heart, per Mayo Clinic.

Previously, Simmons discussed his health condition during a March 2016 interview on The Doctors.

“I had never heard of the term AFib, but about 10 years ago, we were on tour someplace, and onstage the temperature goes up about a hundred, with all the stage lights,” the musician explained. “I started to get dizzy and perspire and short of breath. So, I called a doctor, and he showed up and said, ‘OK, here’s what’s going on. There’s something called AFib,’ and he went down the list. And it was a lot to take in.”

Is Gene Simmons Still Hospitalized?

No, at the time of publication, Simmons is currently recovering at home after he was hospitalized, per NBC4.