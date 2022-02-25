Gene Simmons’ Wife: Everything To Know About Shannon Tweed, Who He’s Been With Since 1983

The legendary Kiss band member has been on a high note with Shannon Tweed for almost 40 years! Find out all about the actress who stole the rock star’s heart right here!

Gene Simmons has had an incredibly lengthy career in both the music scene and Hollywood. While starting off with the groundbreaking glam rock band Kiss in the 1970s, the 72-year-old entertainer, who was born in Israel, rose to fame with chart-topping hits such as “Rock and Rock All Nite” and “I Was Made For Loving You.” When the band’s popularity began dying down, Gene made a name for himself as an actor, starring in such flicks as 1984’s Runaway with Tom Selleck and 1987’s Wanted: Dead or Alive. He even got his own reality show in 2010 with Gene Simmons Family Jewels.

And one woman has been by Gene’s side for the majority of his success. Shannon Tweed has called Gene her partner since 1982, Find out all about the gorgeous model/actress, below!

Shannon hails from Canada.

Shannon Tweed was born on March 10, 1957, in Placentia, Newfoundland, Canada, to Donald Keith Tweed, a mink rancher, and Louise Tweed. After her father was left paralyzed from an accident, Shannon began entering beauty pageants to help pay for the costs of relocating the family, according to Famous Canadians. She eventually placed third in 1978’s Miss Ottawa pageant and also won the Miss Canada music competition for her vocal talents.

She met Gene at the Playboy Mansion.

Her modeling career took her to the pages of Playboy magazine, where Shannon was named Playmate of the Month for November 1981. She also took home the prize for Playmate of the Year the very next year. While staying at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion, Shannon met Gene in 1982 and they have been inseparable ever since!

Shannon is the proud mother of two children.

Gene and Shannon were together for 28 years before they decided to walk down the aisle together. During that time, the couple welcomed two children: Nick (born January 22, 1989) and Sophie (born July 7, 1992). Gene finally proposed to Shannon on their reality show Gene Simmons’ Family Jewels in 2011 and they married on October 1, 2011 in a lavish Beverly Hills wedding with Nick and Sophie present.

She’s also an actress.

Long before she appeared with Gene in the reality show Gene Simmons Family Jewels, Shannon had a healthy acting resume. She has worked on various television projects including Falcon Crest, Baywatch, 21 Jump Street, Nash Bridges and more. Shannon has appeared in more than 60 films and has also lent her vocal talents to SpongeBob SquarePants.

Shannon walked off a talk show over Gene’s infidelity.

In a 2011 interview on The Joy Behar Show promoting the Family Jewels reality show, Shannon stormed off set after Gene made quips about his infidelity, The incident occurred after host Joy Behar joked about Gene’s notorious womanizing, to which he responded lightheartedly. “That’s very nice for you to joke about it,” Shannon said sarcastically, before adding “F*** off.” She then left the set of the talk show. Or course, the pair reconciled and married only months later.