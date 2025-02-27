Gene Hackman’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Late Actor Had

Image Credit: Getty Images

Gene Hackman was well known in the acting world and left a lasting mark on the industry. He has passed away alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog. The late actor was recognized for his outstanding work in numerous projects.

In a 1988 interview with Film Comment, he shared, “Once I met the acting teacher I got the most from, George Morrison, and I started working twice a week with him on scene study, I got over a certain kind of terror. I started realizing that what I was saying to the other actor was very important, not only to them but to me as well. I don’t mean that I personally felt important. But at that moment of interaction there was a very concentrated sense of energy, and of connection, that felt great. I didn’t know if it was acting…I didn’t know what it was but it was thrilling. And I didn’t want to touch it, to examine it too closely—just to do it.”

As many mourn the loss of the legendary actor, learn how his time in the spotlight contributed to his net worth.

Gene Hackman’s Net Worth

Gene had a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Gene Hackman’s Most Famous Movies & TV Shows

The late actor was known for his roles in films such as The French Connection, Unforgiven, Superman: The Movie, and more.

Who Was Gene Hackman’s Wife?

Gene was married to Betsy Arakawa, a classical pianist. The two wed in 1991.

When Did Gene Hackman Retire?

He retired from acting in 2004. In a 2009 interview with Empire, he shared, “The straw that broke the camel’s back was actually a stress test that I took in New York.” Gene added, “The doctor advised me that my heart wasn’t in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress.”

How Did Gene Hackman Die?

The cause of death for Gene and his wife has not been revealed. However, according to The Guardian, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated, “I want to assure the community and neighborhood that there’s no immediate danger to anyone. We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths; however, exact cause of death has not been determined at this time.”