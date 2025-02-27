Gene Hackman’s Health: About His Angioplasty Procedure & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead alongside their dog at their New Mexico home on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza released a statement to the Santa Fe New Mexican, via The Guardian, confirming the deaths: “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday.”

The sheriff’s office also stated that “an active and ongoing investigation” into their deaths is underway. Hackman was 95 years old, and his wife was 63.

The actor retired in 2004 and mentioned that health issues were one of the reasons he decided to step away from his career. With the news of their deaths, learn more about Hackman’s health over the years below.

Gene Hackman’s Health

In 1990, at the age of 60, Hackman underwent an angioplasty, according to a report by the United Press International. Hackman had been experiencing chest pains that radiated down one of his arms while vacationing in Oregon. Doctors later revealed that he was only hours away from having a heart attack.

“We got him just in the nick of time,” Dr. Herbert Semler told UPI. “Fortunately for him, it was in a very excellent area that we could easily reach with a balloon catheter and dilate it.” Semler also noted that the narrowing of the artery, which caused the pain, was part of the natural aging process.

In 2004, Hackman made his final film appearance in Welcome to Mooseport alongside Ray Romano. In a 2008 interview, he confirmed his retirement to Reuters, but in a 2009 interview with Empire, he revealed that health issues played a significant role in his decision.

“The doctor advised me that my heart wasn’t in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress,” Hackman explained.

In 2012, Hackman was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a car while riding his bike in the Florida Keys, though he fortunately escaped with minor injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, as reported by CNN.

What Is an Angioplasty?

An angioplasty is a medical procedure used to open blocked or narrowed blood vessels, typically arteries, to improve blood flow. It is commonly performed to treat coronary artery disease. During the procedure, a small balloon is inserted into the affected artery and inflated to widen it. In some cases, a stent (a small mesh tube) is placed to help keep the artery open. Angioplasty can help reduce the risk of heart attacks and other complications related to poor blood circulation.

How Did Gene Hackman Die?

The sheriff has not yet confirmed the cause of death, but although police initially ruled out foul play, they have since described the circumstances as “suspicious” in a search warrant.

In Mendoza’s initial report, authorities discovered an elderly man and his wife in her 60s dead. He reassured the public, saying, “I want to assure the community and neighborhood that there’s no immediate danger to anyone. We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths; however, exact cause of death has not been determined at this time.”

Now, according to investigators, the scene was “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation” after several things were found, including the front door open and unlocked, a healthy dog “running loose on the property,” another “healthy dog” found near Arakawa, and the dead dog, as well as a moved space heater found near Arakawa.

The search warrant further detailed that the couple was found in different rooms of their Santa Fe home, and they had been dead for some time. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office noted that Hackman was discovered in a mudroom, while Arakawa was found in a bathroom next to a space heater. An open prescription bottle and scattered pills were located on the countertop near Arakawa.

The Daily Mail also reported that firefighters were called to the property, but there were no signs of a gas leak. The outlet added that Hackman was fully clothed, with his sunglasses found next to his body, suggesting he may have died from a sudden fall.

The bodies of Hackman and Arakawa, which were described as “partially mummified” by the Daily Mail, were not formally identified until 12:30 a.m. Thursday (2:30 a.m. ET). The couple had three dogs, and two of them were found alive, roaming the property.