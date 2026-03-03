‘Game of Thrones’ Movie: What We Know So Far About the Script, Cast & More

Image Credit: HBO

Winter might be coming to the big screen. Nearly seven years after fans bid their favorite show “adieu,” a Game of Thrones movie is reportedly in development at Warner Bros. Though no representative from the company has confirmed or denied it, a new report indicates that Andor writer and House of Cards showrunner Beau Willimon is behind the script.

News of the film adaptation surfaced amid the Warner Bros. and Paramount Skydance deal, which the latter confirmed in early 2026. Netflix had been the top contender to acquire WB, but Paramount Skydance performed a hostile takeover of the deal and eventually clinched it. How the merger could affect the Game of Thrones-inspired movie remains to be seen.

Hollywood Life has the latest updates on the reported Game of Thrones movie below.

What Will the Game of Thrones Movie Be About?

Exact plot details are still unclear, but Willimon reportedly sent an initial draft of the film to Warner Bros., per Page Six Hollywood. According to several reports, the movie is expected to be a prequel based on King Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros. This united six out of the seven kingdoms in the Thrones universe 300 years before the HBO series is set.

In a previous cover story with The Hollywood Reporter, the early idea for the movie called for a “Dune-sized” production.

Who Will Be in the Game of Thrones Movie Cast?

No one has been formally cast yet in the Game of Thrones movie. After all, it’s still in its early stages of development, so it could be a while until the script is greenlit.

If the film is a prequel, it may require a fresh cast. So, original cast members from the HBO series might not reprise their roles.

When Could the Game of Thrones Movie Be Released?

It’s unclear when Warner Bros. might distribute the Game of Thrones movie. Therefore, a projected release date is still up in the air.

Is There Another Game of Thrones Show?

Yes! Fans have already been tuning into the Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which premiered in early 2026. Season 3 of House of the Dragon will be released in June 2026.