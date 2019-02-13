Galentine’s Day: See Pics Of Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez & More Of The Cutest Celeb Besties

Happy Galentine’s Day! Celebrate with us by taking a look at some of the most adorable friendships in Hollywood.

It’s Galentine’s Day! The Feb. 13 holiday – created by Parks and Recreation‘s Leslie Knope – is dedicated to celebrating all of the incredible female friendships in our lives (which was such an obviously great idea that the fictional occasion became a real life tradition). So before we hit up happy hour with our work wives and BFFs, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite female friendships in Hollywood.

One of our fave celeb besties are Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. The two women met over a decade ago when they were dating brothers Joe and Nick Jonas respectively. While those romantic relationships weren’t built to last, this friendship certainly was!

In Sept. 2018, Selena gushed about her pal while doing an Instagram Live video for her fans. “Taylor’s awesome. I love her. She’s amazing. I just talked to her today. She’s literally like my big sister. I tell her everything. She’s so smart it freaks me out,” the 26-year-old singer said, according to Billboard. They were also spotted hanging out as recently as last month when Taylor, 29, shared a photo of them hanging out with Cazzie David.

Other inseparable besties include Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods. They’re so close that they even worked on a collaborative Kylie Cosmetics line together – an honor typically reserved for Kylie’s family members. So what are you waiting for? Get clicking in the gallery above to see more of the cutest celeb BFF pairings. (And yes, Taylor makes the list more than once. What can we say? She’s got a ton of close gal pals!) Happy Galentine’s Day!