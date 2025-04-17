FSU Shooter 2025: Who Is the Florida State Shooting Suspect Phoenix Ikner?

Image Credit: Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Florida State University (FSU) witnessed a terrifying event on April 17, 2025, as an active shooter was reported on campus. Hours after the tragedy, police held a press conference and identified the name of the suspect — who is the son of a Leon County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to NBC News, a spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare stated, “At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share.” They added, “However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected.”

As more information emerges, here’s what we know so far about the shooter who opened fire at FSU.

An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measur https://t.co/cBrbt0cLe6 — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 17, 2025

Where Is Florida State University?

FSU is located in Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida State University Shooting Details

According to multiple reports, multiple individuals have been hospitalized, and two are dead. Although officials have declared the campus cleared, it remains an active crime scene. The Tallahassee Police Department stated on X, “The @FloridaState campus has been secured. Multiple law enforcement agencies remain on site for the ongoing investigation. The Student Union & surrounding area are still considered an active crime scene. Individuals should not return to the area for any reason.”

NBC News reported that an FSU student, who witnessed the shooting, described the suspect as looking like a “normal college dude.” She said, “I was leaving the union with my food. There’s a road next to it, and I was walking and this guy pulls up in an orange Hummer, and he gets out with a rifle and shoots in my direction. There were a couple other kids near me.”

The student added, “I think he was shooting, and he missed. So he goes back into his car and grabs a pistol, then he turns and shoots the lady in front of him. That’s when I just started running.”

Who Is the FSU Shooter?

Several outlets confirmed that a suspect was in custody. During a press conference, police announced that the suspect was 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner, who is the son of a Leon County Sheriff’s deputy.

“Unfortunately, [the suspect] had access to one of her weapons,” the sheriff said during the press conference. Police later stated that the weapon was a “personal handgun” of the deputy’s.

Who Is Phoenix Ikner?

Ikner is a 20-year-old college student, who is a part of the Youth Advisory Council. He is also the son of a Leon County Sheriff’s deputy. Ikner was hospitalized following the shooting.

Has FSU Ever Had a Shooting Before?

Yes, Florida State University previously experienced a campus shooting in November 2014. Former FSU student and lawyer Myron May opened fire at the Strozier Library. He was fatally shot by officers who returned fire.