Florida State University Active Shooter: Updates on the Situation at FSU

Image Credit: Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Mass shootings have unfortunately made headlines in the United States for years, specifically in schools and on college campuses. Most recently, a shooting was reported at Florida State University on Thursday, April 17, which is located in Tallahassee in the Sunshine State.

The school issued an update to its students at around noon ET, which read, “An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.”

Police held a press conference later in the day and confirmed how many have died from the shooting. As details about the shooter emerge, get updates on the situation as it unfolds below.

Who Is the Florida State University Shooter?

ABC News reported that one person was taken into police custody following the shooting. However, it’s still unclear if they are the one who opened fire on campus.

During a police press conference that day, officials announced the suspect’s identity as 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner, who is also the son of a Leon County Sheriff’s deputy. Police also stated that the suspect’s weapon was a “personal handgun” of the deputy’s.

Was Anyone Shot in the FSU Shooting?

Multiple people have been hospitalized so far as a result of the shooting, according to multiple outlets. Police stated in a press conference that two people died from the shooting, and they were not FSU students.

A spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said they were still “receiving and caring for patients” after the shooting took place, per NBC News.

“At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share,” the representative explained. “However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected.”

What Is the FSU Student Union?

Multiple outlets reported that the shooter was in the Student Union area, which is a section of FSU’s campus with various activities for students. The location has enough room for a large number of individuals.

Were Classes Canceled at FSU After the Shooting?

Yes, FSU has canceled all classes, on-campus activities and athletic events through Friday, April 18, police stated in a press conference.

Has FSU Ever Had a Shooting?

Yes, unfortunately the recent on-campus shooting is not the first time this has happened at FSU. In November 2014, a 31-year-old FSU alumni and attorney named Myron May opened fire at the university’s Strozier Library. He shot at police officers, and he was killed when officers returned fire.