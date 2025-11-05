Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule 2025: All the Shows & Movies to Binge-Watch

It’s that time of the year again — for Freeform to play some of its best holiday hits for its 25 Days of Christmas special! From the classics, such as Home Alone, to the modern favorites like The Santa Clause trilogy, Disney knows how to turn our binge-watching into a cheerful time.
Get the entire 25 Days of Christmas schedule right here!
- Monday, December 1
7:00 a.m. Richie’s Rich Christmas Wish
10:30 a.m. Cricket on the Hearth
11:30 a.m. The Santa Clause
1:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
4:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:00 p.m. Home Alone
8:25 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. Jingle all the Way
- Tuesday, December 2
7:00 a.m. I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
10:30 a.m. Love Actually
1:35 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:10 p.m. Home Alone
5:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
- Wednesday, December 3
7:00 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
10:30 a.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular (2025)
12:30 p.m. The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
2:00 p.m. The Santa Clause
4:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
6:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
9:00 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:00 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- Thursday, December 4
7:00 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
10:30 a.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
12:00 p.m. Jingle All the Way
2:00 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2
4:00 p.m. Home Alone (Freeform Pop’n Knowledge)
6:25 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:00 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- Friday, December 5
7:00 a.m. The Family Stone
9:30 a.m. I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
11:35 a.m. Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
1:40 p.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
3:10 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
5:10 p.m. The Santa Clause
7:20 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
9:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:55 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- Saturday, December 6
7:00 a.m. The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
8:35 a.m. Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
10:40 a.m. Arthur Christmas
12:45 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
3:25 p.m. Home Alone
5:55 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:35 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
9:10 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
12:55 a.m. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
- Sunday, December 7
7:00 a.m. Arthur Christmas
9:05 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
11:45 a.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
1:50 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
2:55 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
3:30 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
4:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:15 p.m. Home Alone
9:45 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:25 a.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Monday, December 8
7:00 a.m. Home Alone 3
10:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:05 a.m. Home Alone
1:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:55 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
9:00 p.m. Dr Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m. Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- Tuesday, December 9
7:00 a.m. Snow
10:30 a.m. Cricket on the Hearth
11:35 a.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
2:15 p.m. Dr Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
4:15 p.m. The Santa Clause
6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. The Search for Santa Paws
- Wednesday, December 10
7:00 a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze
10:30 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday
11:00 a.m. Jingle All the Way
1:05 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2
3:10 p.m. Home Alone
5:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Thursday, December 11
7:00 a.m. Santa’s Little Helper (2015)
10:30 a.m. The Family Man (2000)
1:25 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
3:25 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:00 p.m. Frozen
8:25 p.m. Frozen II
10:30 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
12:00 a.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- Friday, December 12
7:00 a.m. Home Alone 3
9:00 a.m. Home Alone
11:25 a.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
2:00 p.m. Home Alone
4:25 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:00 p.m. Home Alone
9:25 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. Home Alone 3
- Saturday, December 13
7:00 a.m. Merry Madagascar
7:30 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday
8:00 a.m. Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
10:05 a.m. The Search for Santa Paws
12:10 p.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
2:10 p.m. Disney’s “Prep & Landing
2:40 p.m. Disney’s “Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol
3:15 p.m. Toy Story
5:15 p.m. Toy Story 2
7:20 p.m. Toy Story 3
9:50 p.m. Toy Story 4
12:00 a.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot
12:30 a.m. The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
- Sunday, December 14
7:00 a.m. The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
8:30 a.m. Home Alone
10:55 a.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
1:30 p.m. Arthur Christmas
3:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:10 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
7:15 p.m. The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- Monday, December 15
7:00 a.m. Jingle All the Way
10:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:05 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
3:10 p.m. Home Alone
5:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
- Tuesday, December 16
7:00 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
10:30 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday
11:05 a.m. Arthur Christmas
1:10 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
3:50 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
5:50 p.m. Home Alone
8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. Santa’s Little Helper
- Wednesday, December 17
7:00 a.m. Arthur Christmas
10:30 a.m. Merry Madagascar
11:00 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:30 a.m. Home Alone
1:55 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:25 p.m. The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
- Thursday, December 18
7:00 a.m. Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
10:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
3:40 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
6:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:15 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:20 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
9:55 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:00 a.m. Home Alone 3
- Friday, December 19
7:00 a.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
8:30 a.m. Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
10:30 a.m. The Search of Santa Paws
12:30 p.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
2:30 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
3:35 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
4:10 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
5:15 p.m. Home Alone
7:45 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:25 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:25 a.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Saturday, December 20
7:00 a.m. Cricket on the Hearth
8:00 a.m. Arthur Christmas
10:00 a.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:05 p.m. The Santa Clause
2:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
4:40 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
8:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:25 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- Sunday, December 21
7:00 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way
11:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
1:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
4:05 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:10 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
5:45 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:50 p.m. Home Alone
9:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. Home Alone 3
- Monday, December 22
7:00 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30 a.m. Home Alone
9:55 a.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:30 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
1:35 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
2:40 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
3:15 p.m. The Santa Clause
5:20 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
7:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:55 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
11:55 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- Tuesday, December 23
7:00 a.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
8:30 a.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
10:00 a.m. Frozen
12:25 p.m. Frozen II
2:30 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
3:00 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:05 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
9:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:25 a.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Wednesday, December 24 – Christmas Eve
7:00 a.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
10:30 a.m. Disney’s “Prep & Landing
11:00 a.m. The Santa Clause
1:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
3:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:15 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:20 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
9:55 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:00 a.m. I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
- Thursday, December 25 – Christmas Day
7:00 a.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
10:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:00 p.m. Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (2025)
2:00 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
2:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
4:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
5:00 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:00 p.m. Home Alone
8:25 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)