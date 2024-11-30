Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule: All the Movies & TV Shows This Month

The holidays are officially here, and what better way to look forward to Christmas now that Thanksgiving is over than with some holiday movies to get into the festive spirit? Freeform is known for entertaining viewers with its themed countdowns to special days such as Halloween and Christmas! This year, the channel has released its lineup of movies, which many can enjoy with family, friends, and loved ones, all while sipping hot chocolate, making gingerbread houses, or even opening gifts.
Expect classic Christmas films such as Home Alone, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more. To see Freeform’s full 25 Days of Christmas schedule, check out the lineup below on Freeform’s website.
Sunday, December 1
7:00 a.m. – Prep & Landing (Disney Animated)
7:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas
9:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas
10:30 a.m. – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You – Freeform Premiere
12:30 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
2:35 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:15 p.m. – Moana (Disney Animated)
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – Home Alone 3
Monday, December 2
7:00 a.m. – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
10:30 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
12:35 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:10 p.m. – Home Alone
5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity
Tuesday, December 3
7:00 a.m. – Black Nativity
10:30 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
1:10 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
3:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3
Wednesday, December 4
7:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m. – Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge
1:30 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
2:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – The Mistle-Tones
Thursday, December 5
7:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
10:30 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
12:30 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:30 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
4:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:00 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)
8:25 p.m. – Frozen II (Disney Animated)
10:30 p.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
Friday, December 6
7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth
8:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
12:00 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
2:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:45 p.m. – Home Alone
8:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:55 p.m. – Noelle
1:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth
Saturday, December 7
7:00 a.m. – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
9:10 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
11:15 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
1:20 p.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
3:25 p.m. – Home Alone
5:55 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:35 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
9:10 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:55 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Sunday, December 8
7:00 a.m. – The Family Man (2000)
10:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause
12:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:35 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
6:10 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
9:55 p.m. – Dashing Through the Snow (2023) – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. – Santa’s Little Helper (2015) – Freeform Premiere
Monday, December 9
7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
10:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
12:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause
2:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
4:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
Tuesday, December 10
7:00 a.m. – Santa’s Little Helper (2015)
10:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
12:00 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
2:00 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:30 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
8:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
Wednesday, December 11
7:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth
11:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
1:30 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
3:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:25 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
Thursday, December 12
7:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m. – Toy Story that Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
11:30 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
1:30 p.m. – Home Alone
3:55 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Friday, December 13
7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:05 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
11:10 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:10 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
3:10 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
5:15 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
7:45 p.m. – Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)
9:50 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Saturday, December 14
7:00 a.m. – The Family Man (2000)
10:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:00 p.m. – Noelle
2:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
4:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
Sunday, December 15
7:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
8:30 a.m. – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
10:30 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
2:10 p.m. – Home Alone
4:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, December 16
7:00 a.m. – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
9:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause
11:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause 2
1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
3:35 p.m. – Home Alone
6:05 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
9:20 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:25 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
11:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Tuesday, December 17
7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
10:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:05 p.m. – Home Alone
3:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:15 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
7:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
7:55 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Wednesday, December 18
7:00 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
10:30 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:30 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
2:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity
Thursday, December 19
7:00 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
10:30 a.m. – Merry Madagascar
11:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
1:05 p.m. – Home Alone
3:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:15 p.m. – Dashing Through the Snow (2023)
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Friday, December 20
7:00 a.m. – Merry Madagascar
7:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
8:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause
10:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
2:25 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
5:00 p.m. – Home Alone
7:25 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
Saturday, December 21
7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
9:30 a.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
11:30 a.m. – Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge
2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
6:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Sunday, December 22
7:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9:35 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
11:40 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:20 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
2:25 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
3:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
4:05 p.m. – Home Alone
6:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
Monday, December 23
7:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
9:30 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
11:35 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
1:40 p.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
2:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:50 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:30 p.m. – Home Alone
9:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:40 p.m. – Last Christmas
Tuesday, December 24
7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
10:30 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
1:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause
3:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
5:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
8:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Wednesday, December 25
7:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
10:30 a.m. – Frosty the Snowman
11:00 a.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
2:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause
4:00 p.m. –Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:25 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks