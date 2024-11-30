Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule: All the Movies & TV Shows This Month

Image Credit: DIGITAL DOMAIN/ UNIVERSALSTUDIOS

The holidays are officially here, and what better way to look forward to Christmas now that Thanksgiving is over than with some holiday movies to get into the festive spirit? Freeform is known for entertaining viewers with its themed countdowns to special days such as Halloween and Christmas! This year, the channel has released its lineup of movies, which many can enjoy with family, friends, and loved ones, all while sipping hot chocolate, making gingerbread houses, or even opening gifts.

Expect classic Christmas films such as Home Alone, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more. To see Freeform’s full 25 Days of Christmas schedule, check out the lineup below on Freeform’s website.

Sunday, December 1

7:00 a.m. – Prep & Landing (Disney Animated)

7:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas

9:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas

10:30 a.m. – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You – Freeform Premiere

12:30 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

2:35 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:15 p.m. – Moana (Disney Animated)

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Home Alone 3

Monday, December 2

7:00 a.m. – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

10:30 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

12:35 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

Tuesday, December 3

7:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

10:30 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

1:10 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

Wednesday, December 4

7:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m. – Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

1:30 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – The Mistle-Tones

Thursday, December 5

7:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

10:30 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

12:30 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:30 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

4:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:00 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)

8:25 p.m. – Frozen II (Disney Animated)

10:30 p.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

Friday, December 6

7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

12:00 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

2:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:45 p.m. – Home Alone

8:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:55 p.m. – Noelle

1:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

Saturday, December 7

7:00 a.m. – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

9:10 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

11:15 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

1:20 p.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

3:25 p.m. – Home Alone

5:55 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:35 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:10 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:55 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Sunday, December 8

7:00 a.m. – The Family Man (2000)

10:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:30 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:35 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

6:10 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9:55 p.m. – Dashing Through the Snow (2023) – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – Santa’s Little Helper (2015) – Freeform Premiere

Monday, December 9

7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

12:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause

2:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

Tuesday, December 10

7:00 a.m. – Santa’s Little Helper (2015)

10:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

12:00 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

2:00 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:30 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

8:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Wednesday, December 11

7:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

11:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

1:30 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

3:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:25 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Thursday, December 12

7:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m. – Toy Story that Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1:30 p.m. – Home Alone

3:55 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Friday, December 13

7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:05 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

11:10 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:10 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

3:10 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

5:15 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

7:45 p.m. – Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)

9:50 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Saturday, December 14

7:00 a.m. – The Family Man (2000)

10:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:00 p.m. – Noelle

2:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Sunday, December 15

7:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

8:30 a.m. – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

10:30 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

2:10 p.m. – Home Alone

4:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 16

7:00 a.m. – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

9:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

11:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause 2

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3:35 p.m. – Home Alone

6:05 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:20 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:25 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Tuesday, December 17

7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

10:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:05 p.m. – Home Alone

3:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:15 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

7:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

7:55 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Wednesday, December 18

7:00 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

10:30 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:30 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

2:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

Thursday, December 19

7:00 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

10:30 a.m. – Merry Madagascar

11:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

1:05 p.m. – Home Alone

3:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:15 p.m. – Dashing Through the Snow (2023)

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Friday, December 20

7:00 a.m. – Merry Madagascar

7:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

8:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

10:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:25 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

5:00 p.m. – Home Alone

7:25 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

Saturday, December 21

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

9:30 a.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

6:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, December 22

7:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:35 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

11:40 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:20 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:25 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

3:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:05 p.m. – Home Alone

6:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

Monday, December 23

7:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

9:30 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

11:35 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

1:40 p.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

2:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:50 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:30 p.m. – Home Alone

9:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:40 p.m. – Last Christmas

Tuesday, December 24

7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

5:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

8:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Wednesday, December 25

7:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

10:30 a.m. – Frosty the Snowman

11:00 a.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:00 p.m. –Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:25 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks