Frank Caprio’s Health Before Death: Inside the Late Judge’s Pancreatic Cancer Battle

Judge Frank Caprio, known as the “world’s nicest judge,” succumbed to pancreatic cancer and died on August 20, 2025. The late 88-year-old’s compassionate philosophy touched hearts everywhere, and he developed a large following on social media thanks to his reality TV show Caught in Providence. News of Caprio’s death broke when an official statement was shared to his Instagram account that day.

“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond,” the post read. “His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him. He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day.”

Below, we’re unpacking everything we know about Caprio’s health and death.

How Did Judge Frank Caprio Die? His Death

Caprio died from pancreatic cancer. His family confirmed the news via Caprio’s Instagram account, pointing out that he “passed away peacefully” following a “long and courageous battle” with the disease.

Frank Caprio’s Cancer Battle: Inside His Health Journey

Caprio was open about his pancreatic cancer journey before he died. The Teano, Italy, native announced his diagnosis in December 2023. About a year and a half into his radiation treatment, Caprio rang the bell in May 2024 to signal the end of the treatment.

In June 2025, Caprio shared a TikTok video in honor of National Cancer Survivors’ Day. He said, “I wanna take a moment to honor each person who has faced this fight and won. I’m in the midst of that fight right now myself. A year and a half into my own battle with pancreatic cancer, and I hope, God willing, to one day call myself a survivor too,”

Just days before he died in August 2025, though, Caprio was hospitalized. He shared a photo from his Rhode Island hospital bed on August 19, asking his followers for their prayers. He died the next day.

What Is Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer occurs when cancerous cells form in the tissues of the pancreas. It’s typically considered a fatal disease with a low survival rate in the United States.

Is There a Cure for Pancreatic Cancer?

Surgery is the only reliable treatment that could cure pancreatic cancer. However, doctors only go through with it if they know they can eliminate all traces of cancer from the patient.