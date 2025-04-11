Eric Dane’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Actor Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Eric Dane has been a familiar face on television screens for over two decades, known for his iconic roles in hit series like Grey’s Anatomy and HBO’s Euphoria. With his charm, on-screen intensity, and steady presence in the industry, Dane has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most enduring actors.

In recent months, the actor made headlines for a more personal reason—publicly sharing his ALS diagnosis and opening up about his ongoing health journey. Despite the challenges, he remains active professionally and continues to receive widespread support from fans and fellow actors alike.

Who Is Eric Dane?

Born on November 9, 1972, in San Francisco, California, Dane began his acting career in the late 1990s with guest roles on series like Charmed, Gideon’s Crossing, and The X-Files. He rose to fame in the mid-2000s with his breakout role as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy.

Dane is known for a variety of film and television roles, most recently starring as Cal Jacobs in HBO’s acclaimed series Euphoria. His film credits include Burlesque, Valentine’s Day, and Marley & Me, while other notable TV appearances include The Last Ship (as Captain Tom Chandler), Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, Private Practice, and Wireless.

What Is Eric Dane’s Net Worth?

The actor has an estimated net worth of $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Eric Dane’s Health Update

On April 10, 2025, Dane told PEOPLE about his diagnosis with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“I have been diagnosed with ALS,” the actor shared. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

What Is ALS?

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Often called Lou Gehrig’s disease (after the famous baseball player who was diagnosed with it), ALS leads to the gradual loss of muscle control, per Mayo Clinic. Over time, it weakens the muscles responsible for movement, speech, eating, and eventually breathing.

The exact cause is unknown, though both genetic and environmental factors are believed to play a role. There is currently no known cure, and ALS is considered a fatal disease.