Emmys 2024 Snubs & Surprises: Emma Stone Not Nominated & More

The 76th Annual Emmy Awards nominations were unveiled on Wednesday, July 17, and some TV fans were shocked at who didn’t make the cut. Many were expecting Emma Stone to receive a nod for her performance in The Curse, but she was snubbed. And the Oscar winner isn’t the only name who didn’t make the list this year.

Hollywood Life has compiled all the snubs and surprises from this year’s Emmy nominees, below.

Who Got Snubbed From the 2024 Emmys?

Emma Stone as Whitney Siegel in 'The Curse.' pic.twitter.com/SZAK8QqooM — best of emma stone (@badpostestone) July 17, 2024

Emma is one of the biggest names who did not make the list. Despite her strong performance in the dark comedy series The Curse, she was left out of the Outstanding Lead Actress category.

Apart from the Amazing Spider-Man star, Kate Winslet and Nicole Kidman were also shut out. Kate starred in The Regime and Nicole was in Expats, but both of them weren’t nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series category.

Surprise Acting Nominees

Although this didn’t come as a surprise to her fans, Selena Gomez finally snagged her first acting nomination at the Emmys for her role in Only Murders in the Building. She has previously been nominated for her producer role in the comedy series, but the Television Academy has at long last given the Disney Channel alum a nom for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Aside from Selena, Matt Berry became the first cast member from What We Do in the Shadows to snag a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category.

And, although it’s not a surprise to see Jennifer Aniston nor Reese Witherspoon get recognized, it was the first time that both of them were nominated at the same Emmys for their respective roles in The Morning Show. In the past, only one of the two actresses was nominated in the category at each ceremony.

Surprising Series and Movie Nominations

Although Unfrosted was criticized by many, it was nominated for Outstanding Television Movie alongside strong contenders. For some TV fans, it was shocking to see Unfrosted get an Emmy nod.

In the Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming, some couldn’t believe that The Idol was nominated. The HBO series sparked controversy when it came out last year, and many weren’t expecting it would receive any recognition by the Television Academy.