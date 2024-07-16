Emma Roberts Relationship Timeline: From Evan Peters to Cody John

Image Credit: Getty Images

Love is in the air for Emma Roberts and her fiancé Cody John! The cupid’s bow struck the two as they announced their engagement on Tuesday, July 16, via an Instagram post that showed the two grinning hard showing off the rock on her wedding finger. “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” the 33-year-old wrote.

This is a grand surprise for the Scream Queens actress as she previously opened up about her love life and how she has failed in her past two relationships with Hollywood actors.

Past Relationships

Emma has dated actors in the past like her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters. The then-couple had began dating in 2012 but had a very rocky on and off relationship. The two faced many hardships like calling off their engagement, breaking up three times, and even alleged domestic violence.

“I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard. Losing something is hard,” she told Cosmopolitan for her cover interview in 2019.

She then went on to date actor Garrett Hedlund in 2019 who is the father of her only child, Rhodes. A source told People, “Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they’re really, really trying their best to figure things out. Garrett totally stepped it up after Emma was still recovering after giving birth. He made sure that their house was stocked with things that Emma liked and needed so she felt comfortable.”

No More Dating Actors

The We’re The Millers star seemed to have noticed there was something missing with her previous lovers that were actors. She opened up to Flaunt saying she realized dating someone within the industry is hard, “One day, the veil was lifted and I didn’t want to date actors anymore…It’s hard, I think, for two actors to be together. I’m trying to think if I’ve seen it done successfully.”

Emma Is A Soon-To-Be Bride

The Nerve actress finally was able to settle down and find the perfect for her, Cody John. After two years of dating, her charming prince finally popped the question. Though he is an actor, she recalled that he is “entertainment-industry adjacent” to Flaunt.