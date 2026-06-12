Who Was Emily Ratajkowski Married to? Meet Her Ex-Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

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Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard were married for four years, and their separation became one of 2022’s biggest headlines when it came to infidelity. According to multiple outlets, Sebastian cheated on Em. The pair shares a son named Sylvester together.

Although the ex-spouses have been divorced for four years, Sebastian made headlines again in June 2026 after Emily published an essay via The Cut about their separation and her subsequent dating life as a single mother.

“Six months after my son was born, my husband and I stopped having sex,” Em wrote in the essay. “Less than a year later, we separated.” The London-born model recalled how people would look at her in a “condescending way” after she separated from Sebastian. “Their furrowed brows, the pity in their faces as they delivered an ‘I’m so sorry, Emily,’” she continued. “I couldn’t stand my pathetic reflection in their eyes. They saw me as someone who was unwanted, who had been left.”

As a child, Em wrote that it “was crucial” to her “to avoid becoming a single mom” because she viewed it as “an insult.” She explained, “Having a child with the wrong man was the fastest way to ruin your life as a woman — it meant having no freedom, no choices, no emergency exit. All baggage and no security.”

However, Emily “decided to f**k [her] way into a new kind of woman” by embracing a “mania” of one-night stands and brief flings.

“Before my separation, I’d never had a one-night stand,” she pointed out. “I’d never slept with someone the same day I met them. In fact, I’d only slept with eight people: four of whom had been live-in boyfriends, and one of whom was my male best friend in high school. I didn’t f**k anyone I wasn’t pretty sure would fall in love with me because I wanted to be precious.”

So, what exactly happened between Emily and Sebastian? Learn about him and their past marriage below.

What Does Sebastian Bear McClard Do for Work?

Sebastian is a film producer, actor and director. He’s produced several popular films, including Uncut Gems and Good Time.

How Long Were Sebastian & Emily Together?

Sebastian and Emily sparked dating rumors in 2018. After just a few weeks of dating, they surprised everyone with a whirlwind marriage.

Four years later, the couple divorced.

Why Did Emily & Sebastian Divorce?

Multiple outlets reported that Sebastian allegedly cheated on Emily during their marriage. Neither of them has publicly addressed those rumors.

Emily, however, recalled their split during her essay with The Cut. She explained that their sex life plummeted after she gave birth to their son.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Dating History

Emily’s most well-known relationship was with Sebastian, but she opened up about her string of flings in her 2026 essay. She called her list of hookups “uniquely disturbed characters from man hell” in New York, which included a DJ from Brooklyn who told her that incest ran in his family. “But he was an anomaly,” she noted. “There was Vegan Graffiti Artist with impeccable posture, Chef who thought he might have chlamydia, Spanish Gen-Zer who couldn’t stop sending me nudes, heavily self-medicated Son of a Billionaire with questionable politics, several Italians, and, of course, another DJ.”

“The list goes on but, for legal reasons, will not,” she noted.

Her longest relationship from that list was a man she nicknamed “Elder Millennial” who told her he believed he was in love with her after three weeks of dating. She felt a “flicker of familiar anxiety in [her] chest” as a result. But in the end, she didn’t appreciate that he’d call her his “whore” to seduce her, so she broke things off by telling him, “The dirty talk isn’t really working for me.”