‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

Image Credit: Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Bonjour, Emily in Paris fans! The hit Netflix series is coming back for Season 5, with filming set to begin soon.

Star Lily Collins first announced the renewal on Instagram, teasing an exciting new setting for the next chapter by writing, “There’s no place like Rome.”

Since its 2020 debut, the series has captured hearts with its signature mix of fashion, romance, and drama, featuring stars like Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Paul Forman, and more. With all the excitement surrounding the drama series, HollywoodLife has gathered everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

When Does Season Five of Emily in Paris Come Out?

The official release date for Season 5 has not yet been announced. However, Netflix has confirmed that the new season is set to premiere in 2025.

After the success of Season 4, which ranked No. 1 on Netflix during its premiere, production for the upcoming season is scheduled to begin in May 2025.

Will Emily in Paris Take Place In Rome?

Season 5 will begin production in Rome this May before shifting to Paris later in the summer.

While Emily relocates to Rome at the end of Season 4 to help open a new Agence Grateau office and spend time with her new love interest, Marcello (played by Eugenio Franceschini), series creator Darren Star confirmed that the show’s title will remain unchanged. “Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome… It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris,” he told Tudum by Netflix.

Collins echoed the excitement during a Good Morning America interview on September 16, 2024, saying, “We got to explore Rome, and I’m really hoping that in season five, we get to explore more of Italy.” She added, “We had the best time. The whole cast felt a little bit like Emily did in season one, running around the city wide-eyed, with everything feeling so exciting.”

Emily in Paris Season 5 Cast

Season 5 of Emily in Paris will bring back many fan favorites, with a few notable changes. Collins returns as Emily Cooper, alongside Park (Mindy), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine), and Laviscount (Alfie).

Franceschini, who played Marcello in Season 4, has been promoted to a recurring role. Meanwhile, Camille Razat (Camille) will not return as a series regular, as her character’s storyline wrapped up in Season 4.