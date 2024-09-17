‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

Image Credit: Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Bonjour, Emily in Paris fans! The series is set to return for a fifth season. Lily Collins took to Instagram to announce the show’s return and hinted at the setting for the upcoming season, saying, “There’s no place like Rome.” Emily in Paris became a hit when it debuted on Netflix in 2020, featuring actors like Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Paul Forman, and more.

After an incredible fourth season released in August, the series suggests a change of scenery as the 35-year-old actress’s character, Emily, heads to Rome towards the end of the season. With all the excitement surrounding the drama series, HollywoodLife has gathered everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

When Does Season Five of Emily in Paris Come Out?

The official release date for the fifth season has not yet been announced. However, the team at Netflix and the show’s creators have confirmed that, following the success of season four—ranked number one on Netflix during its premiere—the series has been renewed for another season.

Will Emily in Paris Take Place In Rome?

Although Emily temporarily moved to Rome at the end of season four to open a new office for Agence Grateau and spend time with her new lover, Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini, the show’s creator, Dan Star, says the title will not change. According to Tudum by Netflix, the executive producer shared, “Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome… It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

What Can We Expect in the Upcoming Season?

As Lily shared on Good Morning America on Monday, September 16, this upcoming season is “breaking news.” She told the hosts, “We got to explore Rome, and I’m really hoping that in season five, we get to explore more of Italy.” She added, “We had the best time. The whole cast felt a little bit like Emily did in season one, running around the city wide-eyed, with everything feeling so exciting.”