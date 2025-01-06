Election Certification 2025 Time: When Congress Will Certify the 2024 Election

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The election certification of 2025 was scheduled to take place on Monday, January 6, 2025 — four years after the January 6 U.S. Capitol Riot Attack took place against President Joe Biden‘s 2020 election victory. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to oversee the count of the votes in front of Congress, certifying the count for president-elect Donald Trump before his upcoming inauguration.

Find out what time the certification is happening and where to watch the event below.

Where to Watch the Election Certification of 2025

The election certification aired live across multiple cable channels, including CBS News, PBS, CNN and more. Viewers can watch it on various streaming platforms, including YouTube, after the event.

What Time Is the Election Certification 2025?

The election certification took place in the afternoon on January 6. Harris approved the vote count for Trump’s win at around 1:00 p.m. ET.

“The state of the vote for the president of the United States as delivered to the president of the Senate is as follows: the whole number of the electors appointed to vote for president of the United States is 538. Within that whole number, the majority is 270,” Harris said. “The votes for president of the United States are as follows: Donald J Trump of the state of Florida has received 312 votes.”

Harris shook hands with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Republicans applauded as Trump’s and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance‘s names were announced during the certification. Democrats also applauded loudly for Harris when she announced the total number of votes that she received during the 2024 election against Trump.

When Does Trump Take Office?

Trump will be sworn into office on Monday, January 20, 2025. Per tradition, a presidential inauguration takes place on January 20 following an election (unless January 20 is on a Sunday, then it would take place on January 21). This will be Trump’s second inauguration since he won the 2016 election.

Also expected to be sworn in that day is Vance as the VP. Harris and Biden are expected to attend the inauguration.