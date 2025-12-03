What Was Elden Campbell’s Cause of Death? Updates on How the Lakers Alum Died

Elden Campbell grew up watching the very team he’d play for in his years-long basketball career as a Los Angeles native. The former Lakers center played in the NBA for 15 years before retiring in 2005. Twenty years later, Campbell died on December 2, 2025. As sports fans and colleagues grapple with the news, many are wondering what happened to Campbell and what his cause of death was.

Magic Johnson, one of Campbell’s former teammates, paid tribute to his late friend by calling him a “gentle soul.”

“I just received devastating news that my former Lakers teammate and friend Elden Campbell has passed away,” Johnson tweeted on December 3, 2025. “He was such a gentle soul. As a basketball player, he was extremely athletic. I loved throwing lobs to Elden because he could jump out the gym and had so much talent! Cookie and I are praying for his family and Lakers Nation as they mourn during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Big E!”

How Old Was Elden Campbell?

Campbell was 57 when he died in December 2025.

What Happened to Elden Campbell?

Campbell had no known health issues toward the end of his life.

How Did Elden Campbell Die? Updates on His Cause of Death

Per the Los Angeles Times, Campbell’s cause of death is still unknown.

Why Was Elden Campbell Nicknamed ‘Easy’?

Throughout his basketball career, Campbell was nicknamed “Big Easy” and “Easy A” by his teammates, and Byron Scott told the Los Angeles Times the reason behind the titles.

“I just remember his demeanor. That’s why we nicknamed him ‘Easy E,’” Scott told the publication after learning of Campbell’s death. “He was just so cool, nothing speeding him up. He was going to take his time. He was just easy. He was such a good dude. I loved Easy, man.”

Was Elden Campbell Married With Children?

Campbell kept his private life away from the spotlight. Therefore, there is little to no verified information about his family.