Who Was Elden Campbell? All About the Former Lakers Player Who Died

Image Credit: Sporting News via Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Elden Campbell spent more than a decade in the NBA, building a career that included nearly nine seasons in Los Angeles and a championship run with the Detroit Pistons. Campbell died on December 2, 2025, at age 57. As of now, an official cause of death has not been publicly released.

Following news of his death, former teammate Magic Johnson remembered him as both a close friend and a gifted player. In a post shared on December 3, 2025, Johnson described Campbell as a “gentle soul” while recalling their time together on the Lakers.

“I just received devastating news that my former Lakers teammate and friend Elden Campbell has passed away. He was such a gentle soul. As a basketball player, he was extremely athletic. I loved throwing lobs to Elden because he could jump out the gym and had so much talent! Cookie and I are praying for his family and Lakers Nation as they mourn during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Big E!”

Amid the news of his death, learn more about Campbell below.

Who Was Elden Campbell?

Campbell was an American professional basketball player who spent 15 seasons in the NBA from 1990 to 2005. He was born on July 23, 1968, in Los Angeles, California, and played college basketball at Clemson Tigers, where he became the school’s all-time leading scorer. The school wrote in a post on Instagram, “We mourn the loss of Elden Campbell, our all-time leading scorer, All-American and three-time All-ACC player, who passed away at the age of 57.”

Drafted 27th overall by Los Angeles Lakers in the 1990 NBA Draft, he spent the better part of a decade with them before stints with other teams — ultimately winning an NBA championship with Detroit Pistons in 2004.

The Detroit Pistons lost a legend today: Elden Campbell. He had such an underrated run with the Pistons — tough post defense, veteran leadership, and huge playoff minutes when it mattered most. Pistons fans will always remember everything you did on and off the court. RIP 🙏… pic.twitter.com/n4QXgltLoJ — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) December 3, 2025

“Beyond his contributions on the court, Elden’s calm presence and warm personality made him beloved by teammates, fans, and the community alike,” the Pistons said in a statement on December 3, 2025. “Our hearts and prayers are with Elden’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Was Elden Campbell Married?

Public records and major recent media obituaries, including those covering his death, do not mention that Campbell was married at the time of his death.

How Did Elden Campbell Die?

As of now, no official cause of death has been publicly disclosed.