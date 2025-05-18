‘Eddington’ Movie: Release Date, How to Watch & More Details

Image Credit: WireImage

Ari Aster, the visionary director behind Hereditary and Midsommar, returns with Eddington, a provocative contemporary Western that explores the deep societal divides of pandemic-era America. Premiering at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the film has already generated both praise and backlash for its bold satire and timely subject matter.

In a press conference at Cannes, Aster described the film as a response to the “state of fear and anxiety about the world,” reflecting his concerns over the fraying social bonds in modern society. He stated, “We are on a dangerous road and an experiment that has gone wrong,” emphasizing the film’s exploration of the divisions and disinformation that have come to define recent years.

Find out more about the upcoming film below.

What Is Eddington About?

Set in May 2020 in the fictional town of Eddington, New Mexico, the film portrays a heated rivalry between a mask-resistant sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and a progressive mayor (Pedro Pascal), igniting community tensions amidst the chaos of a global crisis. As personal and political lines blur, the town becomes a microcosm for the fractures tearing through America during the pandemic.

When Does Eddington Come Out?

The film is scheduled for a U.S. theatrical release on July 18, 2025, distributed by A24.

Cast of Eddington

Alongside Phoenix and Pascal, the cast includes Emma Stone as the sheriff’s emotionally fragile wife and Austin Butler as a charismatic conspiracy theorist who fuels the town’s paranoia. Rounding out the ensemble are Luke Grimes as Guy, a deputy in the sheriff’s office; Deirdre O’Connell as Dawn, the sheriff’s mother-in-law; Micheal Ward as Michael, a young trainee in the department; Clifton Collins Jr. as Lodge, a local resident caught in the escalating tensions; and William Belleau as Officer Butterfly Jimenez.

How to Watch Eddington

Eddington will be released exclusively in U.S. theaters in July. As of now, there is no confirmed streaming release date. However, given A24’s distribution history, the film may become available on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, or Hulu a few months after its theatrical run.