Dylan Dreyer’s Divorce Reason: Why Did She & Brian Fichera Break Up?

Dylan Dreyer, famous as a Today anchor and NBC News meteorologist, shocked fans in July 2025 when she announced her split from husband Brian Fichera after more than a decade of marriage. The estranged couple, who share three children together, are maintaining a close co-parenting relationship, though. And fans are holding onto hope that Dylan and Brian could patch things up and get back to together. So, why did they announce a divorce in the first place?

Are Dylan Dreyer & Brian Fichera Getting a Divorce?

Yes, since Dylan and Brian announced their separation, they are likely on the path to filing for divorce.

Dylan began her July 2025 social media announcement by pointing out that she and her family have shared “all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between” with the public.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all,” Dylan continued. “For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.”

Vowing that she and Brian will “remain the closest of friends,” Dylan added that they “began as friends” before falling in love.

Why Are Dylan Dreyer & Brian Fichera Getting a Divorce?

Dylan has not provided a reason behind her and Brian’s split. However, fans are clinging to hope that they could reunite after the estranged spouses celebrated Dylan’s 44th birthday with their kids at a beach house in New York. Former Today host Hoda Kotb was also present for the occasion, as seen in photos shared by Dylan to her Instagram.

The divorce announcement came months after Dylan and Brian reportedly put their New York City home on the market for sale.

How Many Kids Does Dylan Dreyer Have?

Dylan has three sons with Brian: Calvin, Oliver and Rusty. Previously, in 2019, the Today anchor shared with audiences that she suffered a miscarriage. She also opened up about her infertility journey to raise awareness and “shed the stigma,” Dylan said at the time during the on-air segment.