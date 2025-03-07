Was D’Wayne Wiggins Married? All About His Wife & Their Divorce

Image Credit: Getty Images

D’Wayne Wiggins was a force in the R&B industry. The late Tony! Toni! Toné! founder died at the age of 64 in March 2025 following a private battle with cancer, his family revealed in a statement. Since the band had been sharing updates from the Wiggins family, fans are curious about the musician’s personal life, including whether he was married or had children.

Below, learn more about Wiggins, his personal life and career.

D’Wayne Wiggins’ Cause of Death

Although a cause of death was not specified, Wiggins’ family said he was battling bladder cancer and kept his condition away from the public eye.

“With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones,” the March 7, 2025, statement, which was shared to Tony! Toni! Toné!’s Instagram account, read. “Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community.”

Calling his life “incomparable,” Wiggins’ family also pointed out that his “music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California.”

“He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many,” the rest of the statement read, before the family concluded, “For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support.”

Was D’Wayne Wiggins Married?

Wiggins kept his personal life out of the spotlight as much as possible. He was previously married to his ex-wife, Michelle, for 12 years. She filed for divorce from him in 2013, according to TMZ. Per the divorce documents obtained by the outlet, Wiggins’ former wife cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Does D’Wayne Wiggins Have Kids?

According to TMZ, Wiggins’s ex-wife filed for custody over their two sons in 2013.

D’Wayne Wiggins’ Net Worth

Before he died, Wiggins steadily built a successful lifestyle. He had a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.