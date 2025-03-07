D’Wayne Wiggins’ Cause of Death: How the Late Musician Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

D’Wayne Wiggins, the founding member of the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!, died on March 7, 2025. He was 64 years old and was battling “medical complications” in his final days, according to a social media post the band made just two days before Wiggins died. As fans grieve the loss of the musician, many are wondering what led to his death.

According to Wiggins’ family’s statement shared to Tony! Toni! Toné!’s Instagram, they noted that the record producer’s “life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California.”

“He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone!” the statement continued. “He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many. For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support.”

Below, learn everything we know so far about Wiggins’ death.

Who Was D’Wayne Wiggins?

Wiggins, an Oakland, California, native worked his way up the ranks of the music industry throughout the 1990s. Though his most famous endeavor was founding the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!, he also developed Grass Roots Entertainment, which signed Destiny’s Child. Throughout his career, Wiggins worked with several artists, including Keyshia Cole and Alicia Keys.

D’Wayne Wiggins’ Net Worth

Thanks to his years of work in music, Wiggins developed a high net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did D’Wayne Wiggins Die?

In their statement confirming his death, Wiggins’ family revealed that he had been battling bladder cancer privately.

“With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones,” the statement read, according to Tony! Toni! Toné!’s Instagram post. “Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community.”

D’Wayne Wiggins’ Health

Just two days before Wiggins died, Tony! Toni! Toné! shared an update via Instagram from his family about the musician’s health.

“We wanted to share that D’Wayne Wiggins is experiencing medical complications,” the Instagram post from March 5, 2025, read. “He is working through it one day at a time. We know how beloved he is by so many, and we are grateful for your prayers and concern. We also request that you respect the family’s privacy during this time.”