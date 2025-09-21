Dwayne Johnson Net Worth: How ‘The Rock’ Made His Millions

Image Credit: Deadline via Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is more than just a wrestling legend — he’s one of the most recognizable stars in the world. From dominating the WWE ring in the late ’90s to becoming a Hollywood box-office powerhouse, Johnson has built an empire that spans movies, business ventures, and brand deals.

With his net worth climbing into the hundreds of millions, the 53-year-old shows no signs of slowing down. He’s set to star in A24’s highly anticipated film The Smashing Machine, playing MMA fighter Mark Kerr in what many expect to be one of his most transformative roles yet.

How Did Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Get Famous?

Johnson first shot to fame in the late 1990s as “The Rock” in WWE, becoming one of professional wrestling’s most charismatic and popular stars. Known for his larger-than-life personality, catchphrases like “Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?” and his championship wins, he quickly became a household name. By the early 2000s, he successfully transitioned into Hollywood, with breakout roles in The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Scorpion King (2002), paving the way for a blockbuster movie career.

What Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Johnson’s net worth is estimated at $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Back in 2022, Forbes ranked him among the world’s highest-paid entertainers, noting his net worth at around $270 million at the time

Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Married?

Yes. Johnson has been married to Lauren Hashian, a singer and music producer, since 2019. The couple first met in 2006 while Johnson was filming The Game Plan, and they’ve been together ever since.

Before Lauren, Johnson was married to bodybuilder and businesswoman Dany Garcia from 1997 to 2008. Dany remains his longtime manager and business partner.

Does Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Have Kids?

Yes — The Rock is a proud dad of three. He shares daughter Simone Garcia Johnson (born 2001) with his first wife, Garcia. Simone has followed in her father’s footsteps, signing with WWE under the ring name Ava Raine. With Hashian, he has two younger daughters: Jasmine (born 2015) and Tiana (born 2018).