‘The Smashing Machine’ Starring Dwayne Johnson: Release Date, Plot, Cast & More

Image Credit: Getty Images for TIFF

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is going back to his fighting roots but taking them to the big screen. In A24’s The Smashing Machine, the actor and WWE pro wrestler plays real-life retired fighter Mark Kerr, delivering an emotionally complex performance for the first time in his film career.

Johnson was admittedly “scared” to tackle the role, he revealed on CBS Sunday Morning partly because, up until now, he’s had a reputation of being a box office champ rather than an experienced actor.

“For years, I’ve been dreaming and hoping,” he explained. “My desire was to play not only a dramatic role, but something that I felt like I could really sink my teeth into, and rip myself open. You hear that term. I just didn’t want to do drama. I wanted to do something that really allowed me to do that. … I was chasing something for a lot of years, and what I was chasing was box office. And there’s a part of me, the brain [that goes], ‘Don’t rock the boat. Stay in this zone. Everyone’s happy. You’re paying the bills.’ But the heart is like, ‘Yeah. But you’re not being fulfilled.'”

Here, Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know on Johnson’s highly anticipated performance in The Smashing Machine.

What Is The Smashing Machine About?

The film explores the trials and tribulations of Kerr’s wrestling and MMA career. There is also a documentary of the same name that examines Kerr’s life.

I was chasing something for a lot of years, and what I was chasing was box office,” he said. “And there’s a part of me, the brain [that goes], ‘Don’t rock the boat. Stay in this zone. Everyone’s happy. You’re paying the bills.’ But the heart is like, ‘Yeah. But you’re not being fulfilled

Who Is Mark Kerr? Learn About the Former MMA Fighter

Kerr is a former wrestler and MMA fighter who was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion and a World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner. His career took him around the world to compete in various championships and competitions.

Kerr has been retired from mixed martial arts and wrestling since 2010.

The Smashing Machine Cast

The main cast of The Smashing Machine features Dwayne as Kerr and Emily Blunt as his wife, Dawn Staples.

When Does The Smashing Machine Premiere? See Release Date

The Smashing Machine will be released in the United States on October 3, 2025.

How to Watch The Smashing Machine: Is it Streaming Yet?

The Smashing Machine will be released in theaters. The film is not streaming yet.

Several A24 movies tend to stream on HBO Max, so The Smashing Machine may be released onto the platform in 2026, but the production company has yet to unveil an official streaming date.