Where Does Dwayne Johnson Live? Inside The Rock’s Virginia Farmhouse

Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a “The Rock” in the ring, has built a brand-new reputation as a movie star over the years. But now that he’s stepping back into the ring for his role in The Smashing Machine, Dwayne appeared on a September 2025 CBS News Sunday Morning interview, where he brought viewers to his sprawling Virginia farmhouse and property.

Below, learn more about Dwayne’s peaceful home.

Where Does Dwayne Johnson Live?

Technically, Dwayne lives in multiple places, but he spends most of his time at his rural home near Gordonsville, Virginia.

During his September 2025 interview, the Jungle Cruise actor took CBS News’ Tracy Smith to his pond, where he fishes alone.

“Just me, and I’ll bring the girls here, and it’s magical,” Dwayne said, referring to his daughters, Simone, Jasmine and Tiana. “Just the way the property is set up, I never have to see anybody. And I know it sounds crazy, and maybe kind of weird, but that’s fun for me.”

Dwayne shares Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia and Jasmine and Tiana with his wife, Lauren Hashian.

How Many Homes Does Dwayne Johnson Have?

According to multiple outlets, Dwayne has owned homes in multiple states, including California, Georgia, Florida and Virginia.

Inside Dwayne Johnson’s Virginia Farmhouse

As seen in his CBS News interview with Tracy, Dwayne showed off the picturesque property he has in Virginia. By helping the CBS personality go fishing, cameras showed audiences how massive and stunning his rural home is.

However, this wasn’t the first time that the Game Plan actor has discussed his life in the Southern state. In 2017, Dwayne revealed via Instagram that he was building a gym at his house.

“When I come back home to my farm in Virginia to recharge, I have to go to a public gym to train (I’m building a gym on my property),” he captioned his post at the time, “and try to get in and out as fast as possible without drawing a crowd.”