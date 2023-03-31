‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Ending Explained: Everything You Need To Know

When you’re in trouble, call Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine) and his merry band of comrades. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, based on the beloved game, is a refreshing and downright funny fantasy adventure that follows Edgin’s quest to reunite with his daughter. Amid the monsters and epic adventures, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is at its core about the power of family.

Edgin forms a team with Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), Simon (Justice Smith), and Doric (Sophia Lillis) to help get his daughter back from Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant), a former friend. Along the way, Edgin and the crew cross paths with Xenk Yendar (Regé-Jean Page), who helps them get their hands on the Helm of Disjunction that will aid in their quest for Edgin’s daughter.

When they arrive at Castle Never to retrieve Kira (Chloe Coleman), Edgin and his crew are caught by Forge and Sofina (Daisy Head), a Red Wizard. They soon realize that Forge plans to leave Neverwinter with Kira, along with countless amounts of treasure, while Sofina takes over.

Edgin convinces Forge to put him, Holga, Simon, and Doric in the Games. They’re able to escape and catch up with Forge and Kira. Forge holds Kira hostage, and that’s when Kira realizes her father has been telling the truth about Forge all along. The group steals Forge’s boat and begins to set sail out of the city.

However, when they see Sofina start to enact her ritual that will put innocent lives at stake, they decide to go back. Simon also uses the teleportation staff to take all of Forge’s stolen riches and distribute them across the city, which makes people leave the stadium before Sofina can complete her spell.

Edgin, Kira, Holga, Simon, and Doric go head-to-head with Sofina. Simon finally showcases his full potential as a sorcerer and faces off against Sofina. Despite enacting a time-stop spell, Sofina’s efforts fall short. Kira uses her invisibility pendant and places the anti-magic cuff on Sofina’s wrist. This allows Doric, as an owl bear, to destroy Sofina.

The group soon discovers that Holga has been gravely injured in the fight. She’s been stabbed by a Red Wizard blade. There’s nothing Simon can do. Holga is willing and ready to die if this is her time. Holga dies as Kira cries over her body. Kira weeps that she needs Holga. Holga is the only mother Kira has ever known.

Edgin had always intended to use the Tablet of Reawakening to bring back his wife, but he now realizes that he needs to use it to bring Holga back to life. Holga is revived. Doric decides to give Simon a second chance. The former Lord of Neverwinter resumes his duties, and the Dungeons & Dragons crew members are named heroes.

Xenk returns briefly to make sure Forge suffers consequences for his actions. Forge is sent to prison and attempts to escape, but he fails.

There is a brief mid-credits scene that goes back to one of the corpses the crew revived with a talisman. He’s still waiting on the final question that would send him back to death.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ending leaves it wide open for a sequel. A second film could easily follow the next adventure for Edgin, Holga, Simon, Doric, Xenk, and Kira. The possibilities are endless! Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters everywhere on March 31.